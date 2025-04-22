Ohio State football team puts cross in championship rings to represent their Christian faith

The Ohio State Buckeyes honored Christ by including a cross on the inside of their 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship rings to symbolize their Christian faith, which players credited for their success throughout the season.

(LifeSiteNews) — Ohio State University’s football team included a cross on its national championship rings to represent the players’ faith this season.

The Buckeyes unveiled their championship rings on April 12 featuring a cross on the inside of the ring, which the team said embodies its reliance on its Christian faith throughout the season.

“My favorite part is that they put the cross inside of the ring,” Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom said on the Bobby Carpenter Show.

“I think that embodies our season, embodies our culture,” he continued.

Lathan Ransom gives us a detailed look at the new Buckeyes National Championship Rings. “My favorite part is that they put the cross inside of the ring, I think that embodies our season, embodies our culture.” Presented by: @drinkgaragebeer pic.twitter.com/azXYpByYHy — Bobby Carpenter Show (@BobbyCarpShow) April 14, 2025

The ring also includes the team’s mantra from the season of “Leave no doubt.”

This season, Ohio State players, who won the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, have repeatedly attributed their victories on the field to their faith in Jesus Christ.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Ohio State quarterback Will Howard credited Our Lord after beating previously undefeated Oregon to head to the national semifinal against Texas.

“First and foremost, I’ve got to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for giving me this opportunity to be on this stage and here, in the Rose Bowl. A younger me would be in awe right now,” he said.

The team’s statements is part of a growing trend that has seen athletes praying before and after games and attributing their victories to Jesus.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, after a national quarterfinal loss to Penn State in December, Boise State defensive end Ahmed Hassanein gave glory to God while also thanking his coach, Spencer Danielson, during a press conference.

“First, I want to start off and say all of glory to Jesus Christ. He’s the true champion … the only true God. He died and rose from the dead three days later. That’s the champion that I serve,” he said.

Similarly, two Texas Longhorns players and their head coach spent their playoff press conference talking about Jesus and their relationships with Our Lord, revealing that there has been a “domino effect” of conversions on the team.

“It’s just been super cool to see the amount of guys that have really let God come into their heart,” Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers shared.

“It’s kind of like a domino effect in the locker room,” he explained. “I think more guys are starting to come to Bible study, come to chapel, whatever it is, and just to see that, and I think that’s what grows us closer, as well as just the amount of guys that are putting their faith in the Lord.”

