Ohio State quarterback attributes win to ‘Lord and Savior Jesus Christ’

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard thanked Jesus Christ for his team's resounding victory over the Oregon Ducks during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on New Year's Day.

On January 1, Will Howard, starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes, thanked Jesus Christ for his team’s resounding 41-21 victory over the Oregon Ducks during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

“First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for giving me this opportunity to be on this stage and here in the Rose Bowl,” he said after the game.

Howard played a crucial role during the game, throwing three touchdowns. His team is now headed to the Cotton Bowl to face Texas for a spot in the national title game.

Following the game, Howard was bizarrely denied a spot with his team on the podium, which many have claimed is a form of religious persecution. However, Howard said at the time that he was told he would exceed the podiums weight limit.

Additionally, there has been no evidence that he was kept off because of his earlier comments as the Buckeyes are well known for being a team filled with players who call themselves Christians.

In fact, one of Howard’s teammates who was standing on the podium had “Romans 3:22” written in black paint under his eyes, referencing the Bible verse stating, “The righteousness of God through faith in Jesus Christ is for all who believe, for there is no distinction.”

In another instance in August, Ohio State players arrived on campus wearing shirts reading, “ Follow Jesus,” “Jesus Won,” “Jesus Saves,” “God Got Me” and “Just Here To Give God Glory” as they moved in for training.

