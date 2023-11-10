Ohio votes for abortion on demand as Northern Lights make ominous appearance

(LifeSiteNews) – Jack Maxey, Father Charles Murr, and Liz Yore are back with John-Henry Westen on this episode of Faith & Reason, in which they discuss Pope Francis’s new motu proprio on the method of doing theology, Ohio’s vote to enshrine abortion “rights” in the state’s constitution, Nashville shooter Audrey Hale’s manifesto, and much more.

Late last week, Pope Francis issued a new motu proprio that changed the priorities and statutes for the Pontifical Academy of Theology (PATH). The document, called Ad theologiam promovendam, instructs PATH to promote a theology that “in the future cannot be limited to abstractly proposing formulas and schemes of the past.” The Pope also stated that theology needed to be refocused, basing itself on popular “common sense” that “often not corresponding to the Christian face of God, only and always love, be privileged first of all.”

Yore, commenting on the document, urged readers to read it up to three times, saying that “you will realize that entire sentences are meaningless.”

“What is said is nothing,” she stressed. “Remember, common good, common faith, common goals, common destiny, common earth … this is the theology of communism,” she continued, commenting on Francis’s stress on “common sense” as a locus of theology. “This is we are all the same. This is the de-industrialization of the world.”

Father said that he found the document “disgusting,” “anti-intellectual,” that he saw it as Francis “getting closer to schism.” He also noted that he thought the document was a “sick joke” and a hoax when he first read it, until he found it on the Vatican’s website. “When you say to the Catholic world that you want your future priests to know less theology so that they can sit down and dialogue with people, there is something very wrong with you,” said Father.

Late last month, meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray saying that 40 confidential sources gave the FBI “criminal information” related to President Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and his brother James.

Maxey noted that Grassley mentioned in the letter that investigations into the Bidens were shut down in part because of influence from the FBI’s Baltimore field office, the same field office where Peter Strozk served as “number two,” and that an FBI agent associated with it obtained Hunter Biden’s now-infamous laptop in December 2019. Maxey further stated that the Baltimore field office was a “euphemism for the counterintelligence group” of the FBI, based in Baltimore.

“The counterintelligence group had all of the laptop, which proves … Ukrainian malfeasance and everything that [Trump’s] impeachment was about and sent their number two guy to testify against the President, and he had to have known about it,” Maxey observed. “Now we find out that that same agent that was sent to pick up the laptop was also the same agent who interviewed Gal Luft, the Israeli Cypriot, who they are trying to say was engaged in a trade with Iran that … violated weapons laws. And he went to the FBI with information.”

“It all goes back to this counterintelligence group at the FBI,” declared Maxey. “This is really not about the Bidens, this is about intelligence agencies that have gone completely rogue. The FBI counterintelligence unit is essentially a little brother of the [Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)] and [National Security Agency (NSA)]. It’s become a leviathan since 9/11. And really something has to be done to stop it.”

Maxey further observed that the confidential informants used by the FBI are paid with taxpayer money, so long that they provide “good information.”

“Apparently the only information they provide that’s not good information is stuff on the Bidens,” he mused.

On Tuesday, Ohioans voted to enshrine the “right” to unlimited abortion in the state’s constitution, approving a ballot initiative by a wide margin in spite of strong opposition from pro-lifers. The success of the initiative, called Issue 1, makes Ohio one of the most pro-abortion states in the country.

Yore said that the Ohio initiative shows that “the left never rests,” observing that as soon as the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in last year’s Dobbs decision, the left began targeting state constitutions and attempting to enshrine abortion in them. “We’ve got to up our game, pro-lifers,” she stated. “We’ve got to be we’ve got to be ever vigilant that they’re going to continue to push this agenda.”

Maxey spoke to the Dobbs decision in light of the Court’s makeup, saying that the decision was a purely constitutional decision despite most members of the Court being Catholics. He agreed with Yore, however, that pro-lifers should be vigilant when it comes to voting, noting that Issue 1 was up for a vote on an “off-election year.”

The discussion on Issue 1, coupled with a commentary on the alleged partial release of Nashville shooter Audrey Hale’s manifesto on Monday by conservative commentator and comedian Steven Crowder, prompted Westen to ask Father about the appearance of the Aurora Borealis in Canada and Europe. Could it be a warning of coming chastisement? The Northern Lights also appeared before the outset of the Second World War, as predicted by Our Lady of Fatima, serving as a warning.

Father admitted that it could be a sign, though added that he was “leery of these things, of prophecies and everything else.”

“I like to stick with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, the Blessed Mother and his Holy Church,” he said.

For this and more, tune in to this week’s episode of Faith & Reason.

Share











