Oklahoma Gov. declares Dec. 3 day of ‘prayer and fasting’ to ask God’s ‘help’ during COVID outbreak

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma, December 2, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Oklahoma’s pro-life Republican Governor declared Thursday, Dec. 3, as a “statewide day of prayer and fasting” for all Oklahomans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Oklahomans have always turned to prayer to guide us through trials and seasons of uncertainty, and I am asking Oklahomans of all faiths and religious backgrounds to join together with me on Thursday,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt in a Nov. 30 announcement.

“I believe we must continue to ask God to heal those who are sick, comfort those who are hurting and provide renewed strength and wisdom to all who are managing the effects of COVID-19,” he added.

The proclamation states that:

Whereas, Oklahomans have always turned to prayer to guide us through trials and seasons of uncertainty; and Whereas, I ask Oklahomans of all faiths and religious backgrounds to join together with me in prayer and fasting to continue to ask God to heal those who are sick, comfort those who are hurting, and provide renewed wisdom to all who are managing the effects of COVID-19; and Whereas, churches and faith communities have an incredible opportunity during this season to provide hope to Oklahomans who are struggling as we close a year that has been mentally, emotionally, and physically draining. It is important that we continue to find safe ways to gather as we all do our part to protect our families, neighbors, and the communities from the virus; and Whereas, when we unite in prayer, we are reminded that there is no burden too heavy for God to lift or for this state to bear with His help. 2 Chronicles 7:14 proclaims that, “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land;” Therefore, I Governor J. Kevin Stitt, do hereby proclaim December 3, 2020 as “Oklahoma Day of prayer and fasting” in the State of Oklahoma.

It is part of Christianity’s faith tradition that prayer and fasting can change the course of events. In the book of Jonah, the unwilling prophet goes to Nineveh to tell the people that unless they repent of their evil ways, God will destroy the city. When the king heard the message, he believed Jonah and proclaimed a fast while ordering all the people to “cry mightily to God.” God saw how the people “turned from their evil way” and did not allow the city to be overthrown.

Oklahoma has been hit by 199,482 COVID-19 cases, out of which 167,406 have fully recovered, about 84 percent, according to data provided by the state’s Department of Health. There are only 30,318 active cases as of Dec. 1, and only 1,758 deaths.

There has been a slight uptick in confirmed cases over the past weeks, following national trends.

Stitt tested positive for the virus in July and has since fully recovered. He has donated plasma twice as part of a program to help those infected with the virus to recover more quickly.

“If we’ve already been through the COVID and we’ve recovered, 160,000 people have done that,” Stitt said yesterday after his second convalescent plasma donation. “Let’s get them in here and make sure we’re exporters of plasma instead of trying to import it from other states.”

While Stitt has mandated that masks be worn in state buildings, he has not issued a statewide mask mandate.

A mounting body of evidence indicates masks do nothing to stop the spread of the virus. The New England Journal of Medicine has acknowledged that “masks serve symbolic roles” and have come to be viewed by many as “talismans that may help increase health care workers’ perceived sense of safety,” even though “such reactions may not be strictly logical.” Peer-reviewed research published in the Annals of Internal Medicine last month found that wearing a face-mask did not significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19.