Oklahoma gov. declares June ‘Month for Life’ ahead of Dobbs anniversary

OKLAHOMA CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has again proclaimed June the “Month for Life” rather than LGBT “pride” month, touting the state’s pro-life work and highlighting the upcoming Oklahoma March for Life on June 8.

The proclamation declares that the “inherent dignity and value of every human life are fundamental principles that shape our society” and that the Month for Life “provides an opportunity for Oklahomans to foster a culture of life and build a future where the unborn are respected and protected from conception.”

It praises the pro-life advocacy of the March for Life and highlights the upcoming Oklahoma March for Life at the state capitol as an “opportunity for citizens to join together in solidarity with the broader March for Life movement, advocating for the protection of life and the promotion of a culture that values and respects every human being.”

(Note: the proclamation states the March will be on June 8, but the Oklahoma March for Life’s website, which has further details, says it will be on June 7.)

Today, I proudly proclaimed June as the Month for Life in Oklahoma. It’s simple:

• Life begins at conception

• We’re committed to supporting moms every step

• God has a plan for every life Learn more about how we’re supporting life and families at https://t.co/pXGorDM0xR. pic.twitter.com/zzJvoJdQBd — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) June 2, 2025

“It’s simple: Life begins at conception. We’re committed to supporting moms every step. God has a plan for every life,” Stitt said, sharing a link to a state government page for pregnancy, parenting, adoption, and financial aid resources for mothers who choose life.

Oklahoma bans nearly all abortions (except when deemed “necessary to preserve [the mother’s] life,” though abortion is never medically necessary and is always the killing of an innocent child). Overall, 12 states currently ban all or most abortions. But the abortion lobby is working feverishly to cancel out those deterrents via deregulated interstate distribution of abortion pills, legal protection and financial support of interstate abortion travel, constructing new abortion facilities near borders shared by pro-life and pro-abortion states, making liberal states sanctuaries for those who want to evade or violate the laws of more pro-life neighbors, and embedding abortion “rights” in state constitutions.

June is also the month in which the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its Dobbs ruling in 2022 that overturned Roe v. Wade, after nearly 50 years of pro-life activism against the precedent that forced all 50 states to allow most abortions.

