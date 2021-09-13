Oklahoma gov. holds signing ceremony for 9 pro-life laws, including heartbeat bill 

OKLAHOMA (LifeSiteNews) – Governor Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma celebrated nine new pro-life laws with a ceremonial bill signing on Thursday.

Throughout the 2021 session, the Stitt signed into law a series of laws to restrict abortion and to protect the lives of unborn children.

About the pro-life direction of his state, Governor Stitt said, ““I promised Oklahomans I would sign every piece of pro-life legislation that came across my desk and I am proud to keep that promise. As a father of six, it’s an honor to be the most pro-life governor in the country and I will always step up to protect the lives of unborn children.”

Stitt signed a heartbeat bill in April, and it is set to come into effect on November 1. The bill, which is called House Bill 2441 states that: “No person shall perform or induce an abortion upon a pregnant woman without first detecting whether or not her unborn child has a heartbeat. No person shall perform or induce an abortion upon a pregnant woman after such time as her unborn child has been determined to have a detectable heartbeat[.]”

The bill allows exceptions relating to the health, but not to the “psychological or emotional conditions,” of the mother.

Besides HB 2441, the other eight pro-life laws signed by Governor Stitt include:

SB 918, which restores Oklahoma’s prohibition of abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Effective November 1, 2021.

HB 1102 adds committing an abortion to state statutes for “unprofessional conduct,” with exceptions for the life or significant physical impairment of the mother. Effective November 1, 2021.

HB 1904 requires abortionists to be board certified in obstetrics and gynecology. Effective November 1, 2021. (This is significant as often abortion-inducing drugs are provided by people who aren’t medical doctors).

SB 778 and SB 779 further restrict use of abortion drugs. Effective November 1, 2021.

SB 960 protects relinquished children by extending the time frame they can be relinquished to rescuers from seven to 30 days. It also directs the Oklahoma State Department of Health to award grants for the child to be placed into a “Baby Box” where the newborn can be relinquished. Effective July 1, 2021.

SB 647 created Lily’s Law. Lily’s Law requires birthing centers and other medical facilities to keep a written policy to allow for the family to direct the disposition of the remains of the child who was stillborn or miscarried. Effective November 1, 2021.

SB 584 prohibits fetal trafficking. Effective July 1, 2021.

Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser joined Governor Stitt at the ceremonial signing and voiced her support for the governor. She stated, “Governor Stitt has kept his promise to sign every piece of pro-life legislation that reaches his desk. He is at the forefront of nationwide momentum to challenge the status quo and modernize our extreme abortion laws. Across the nation, pro-life governors are taking bold action to ensure that state laws reflect the will of their constituents and the clear science showing the humanity of unborn children.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Tell University of Pittsburgh to stop barbaric experiments using human babies Show Petition Text 7406 have signed the petition. Let's get to 7500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition CAUTION: Some material below is by its nature disturbing and graphic. The University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) is involved in barbaric experimentation using aborted baby body parts which are, by the university's own admission, obtained by their abortionist partners, Planned Parenthood, from babies who are still alive when the organs are "harvested." What happens at Pitt after the aborted baby body parts are obtained is equally as gruesome. Just this May, it was revealed that in one experiment, Pitt was grafting aborted baby scalps onto lab rats to see if baby hair would continue to grow. This depraved butchery must stop! SIGN and SHARE this petition which calls on the Chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh and the Board of Trustees to call an immediate halt to this appalling experimentation using preborn human beings. Of course, all abortion is barbaric and wrong, but this is downright ghoulish! But, to make matters even worse, some of this experimentation is paid for, in part, by your taxpayer dollars, in the form of NIH grants. And believe it or not, some of the grants even specify racial quotas of aborted baby parts for this grisly butchery. Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition to the University of Pittsburgh Chancellor, Patrick Gallagher, and to the Pitt Board of Trustees demanding that they put a stop to this ghastly experimentation. At the same time, we will also CC this petition to the leadership of Pennsylvania State Legislature, urging them to do everything they can, including defunding (to the extent possible) any university departments involved in experimentation on aborted babies. NB: You do not need to be from Pennsylvania to sign and share this petition. The University of Pittsburgh is a national leader in medical research and in receipt of millions of dollars in federal tax dollars, thereby necessitating a huge response from pro-lifers around the country! After signing the petition, you might consider contacting the Pitt Board of Trustees directly to politely, but firmly, tell them to put a stop to this kind of barbarism masquerading as "scientific" inquiry. The Board's direct phone number: 412-624-6623 The Board's email: [email protected] FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'University of Pittsburgh’s organ harvesting practices include racial quotas for minority babies' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/university-of-pittsburghs-organ-harvesting-practices-include-racial-quotas-for-minority-babies/ WATCH CMP's YouTube video: 'Government-Sponsored Fetal Experimentation at the University of Pittsburgh and Planned Parenthood' Photo Credit: CMP YouTube / screenshot Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“As radical Democrats in Washington push abortion on demand through birth, paid for by taxpayers, and seek to expand dangerous abortion drugs, strong pro-life leaders in statehouses are critically important – and they are stepping up like never before. Life is winning in Oklahoma and across America.”

Several Republican state politicians voiced their support for Stitt and his pro-life record, including Senator Julie Daniels (R-Bartlesville) who said, “It is a particular honor to join my colleagues in passing legislation to protect the lives of our unborn children. It’s the most important work I do as a legislator.”

Governor Stitt recently joined 11 other pro-life governors in submitting an amicus brief supporting Mississippi in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization late-term abortion case, calling on the Supreme Court to return abortion law to the states.

Several pro-abortion groups filed a lawsuit two weeks ago to challenge five of Oklahoma’s new laws that will protect unborn children.

Stitt’s ceremonial signing came just a week after the landmark Texas Heartbeat Act came into effect in Texas on September 1. The Texas law effectively bans most abortions, making it illegal to perform the procedure when an infant heartbeat is detected; usually no later than six-weeks gestation.

Share











