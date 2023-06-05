Oklahoma mom sues school district after daughter ‘severely’ beaten by ‘transgender’ male in bathroom

The local school district failed to enforce a law designed in part to protect against such incidents, the lawsuit alleges.

(LifeSiteNews) – An Oklahoma mother is suing her local school district after a 17-year-old male “transgender” student allegedly “severely bea[t]” her 15-year-old daughter in the girls’ bathroom.

The lawsuit accuses Edmond School District of failing to enforce a law signed by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on May 25 that requires Oklahoma public school students to “use restrooms that match the sex listed on their birth certificates.”

According to a police report, the “transgender” student assailant became angry with the victim after she refused to answer a question, telling the male student she “didn’t want to speak with [him] and why,” according to Fox News.

The male student asked her if she “wanted to fight,” and went on to hit her in the face, kick her, and pull her hair, the report continued. The victim said the force of the punch rendered her unable to fight back.

A friend of the victim also reportedly tried to help during the altercation, but was struck twice in the face.

One victim suffered injuries to her “eye, face and head with a possible concussion,” according to the police. The assailant was thereafter charged with assault and battery, as well as disorderly conduct.

The mother of the 15-year old victim is seeking $75,000 in damages for “severe physical and mental injuries, severe physical and mental pain and suffering, and severe emotional distress” that she says was inflicted upon her daughter.

According to the lawsuit, the assailant had “made previous threats of violence” against the victim at school, and police searched him for weapons after his threats against the victim were reported “by another student.”

Edmond Public Schools Superintendent Angela Grunewald addressed the incident in a December video featured on News 9 YouTube.

“You may ask yourself how can that happen?” said Grunewald.

“It’s hard to explain, but if a parent comes in and enrolls their child as a certain gender, and when you look at that child by all social norms they look and present themselves as that gender, it’s not something that you would question,” she added.

A school representative shared in December that the student had only begun attending the school days before the attack.

While the police did not find the assailant’s sex listed on their birth certificate, a paternity affidavit confirmed the “transgender” student was male, and his mother likewise told police that her son was “born male but identified as female.”

According to Grunewald, birth certificates are not required for high school enrollment in the district, “So there was no birth certificate in the (student’s) file at the time to verify one way or another.”

The assailant’s mother claimed her son had suffered “a lot of mental and emotional abuse” and accused one of the victims of recently “bullying her child for being transgender,” Fox News reported.

The Edmond School District confirmed to Fox News Digital that the “transgender” assailant no longer attends the school, but that the district does not comment on ongoing litigation.

Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a law in May requiring public schools to limit restroom and locker room use to individuals of the biological sex for which they are designated. Three “transgender” students challenged the law in September, claiming it unconstitutionally discriminated against those who “identify” as the opposite sex.

Stitt decried the incident in a December statement to Fox News, pointing to it as an example of why the law he signed in May is necessary.

“When I signed SB 615 in May, it was with the intent to protect young girls in our schools and prevent instances like this from happening,” said Stitt. “It is imperative that every school in Oklahoma abide by our state laws, including this one, which have been passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor. I will continue to stand up for parents, protection of our young girls, and safety for all students in Oklahoma schools.”

