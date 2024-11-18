Oklahoma purchases over 500 Bibles for use in classrooms

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced the purchase of over 500 Bibles to be used to Advanced Placement (AP) Government classrooms, in what his office called the ‘first step toward providing Bibles for every classroom in the state.’

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (LifeSiteNews) — State Superintendent Ryan Walters has revealed that Oklahoma has purchased 500 Bible to be distributed in Oklahoma classrooms.

In a November 14 press release, Republican State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced that over 500 Bibles are headed to Oklahoma classrooms as the first step in restoring religion and patriotism in state schools.

“We are focused on ensuring we get Bibles available in every classroom in our state as quickly as we can,” said Walters. “I will take every step possible to ensure Oklahoma students have the resources they need to fully understand American history.”

“By acting now, Oklahoma is leading the country on a path toward greater focus on academic excellence by providing critical historical, cultural, and literary context for our students,” he continued. “We are not going to change our history, and the Bible is a major part of that.”

The Bible is back in Oklahomas classrooms. We are getting our kids back on track. pic.twitter.com/6dTjZKQ4pp — Superintendent Ryan Walters (@RyanWaltersSupt) November 14, 2024

The first batch of Bibles are being sent to Advanced Placement (AP) Government classrooms. Later, Walters plans to send Bibles to every Oklahoma school. The distribution of the Bibles is an initiative by Oklahoma’s new office of Religious Liberty and Patriotism.

In addition to the Bible, schools under Walters’ administration will be outfitted with the Pledge of Allegiance, the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, and the U.S. Constitution to remind students of their country’s rich history.

However, Walters’ Bible initiative has not been without difficulties, as woke politicians, media, and activists fight against the restoration of traditional American values.

Already, Walters has faced two lawsuits over a June mandate that schools incorporate the Bible into lesson plans for students in grades five through 12. At the time, some districts stated that they plan to ignore the mandate.

Additionally, some schools have outright refused to show students Walters’ video announcing the establishment of the office of Religious Liberty and Patriotism, claiming that he lacks the authority to enforce such a mandate, according to the Associated Press.

“For too long in this country we’ve seen the radical left attack individuals’ religious liberty in our schools,” he declared. “We’ve also seen patriotism mocked and a hatred for this country pushed by woke teachers’ unions. We will not tolerate that.”

“We want our students to be patriotic. We want our students to love this country and we want all students’ religious liberty to be protected,” Walters stated.

Walters ended his video in a prayer, imploring God’s intercession for America’s newly elected government and all Americans.

“Dear God, thank you for all the blessings you’ve given our country,” he began. “I pray for our leaders to make the right decisions. I pray in particular for President Donald Trump and his team as they continue to bring about change to the country.”

“I pray for our parents, teachers, and kids, that they get the best education possible and live high-quality lives,” he continued.

“I also pray that we continue to teach love of country to our young people and that our students understand what makes America great and that they continue to love this country. Amen,” Walters ended.

