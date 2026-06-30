Old clip surfaces of new Defense Policy Board vice chair calling Jews ‘masters of universe’

Former US Senator Norm Coleman said a year ago that ‘the masters of the universe are Jews’ after Pete Hegseth appointed him to a position on the US Defense Policy Board.

(LifeSiteNews) — After the Monday appointment of former U.S. Senator Norm Coleman of Minnesota to vice chair of the U.S. Defense Policy Board by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, a year-old clip has resurfaced of his exclaiming “the masters of the universe are Jews.”

Coleman, who also serves as national chair of the Republican Jewish Coalition, drew attention for remarks made in April 2025 at the Jewish News Syndicate International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, where he complained that Zionists were “losing the digital war,” particularly among Generation Z, whose unfavorable impressions of Israel stem in part from free speech being exercised on platforms like TikTok at the time.

“The masters of the universe are Jews!” former US Sen. Norm Coleman proclaims at the Jerusalem JNS policy summit, calling on Jewish tech industry CEO’s to counteract Gen Z’s growing support for Palestine (Coleman was a warm-up act for Netanyahu) pic.twitter.com/JCRqWxpsXR — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) April 28, 2025

Seeking to encourage his Zionist audience, Coleman suggested greater efforts should be made to censor social media content in order to shape narratives favorable to the State of Israel.

“And when you think about it, the Masters of the Universe are Jews!” Colman exclaimed at the time. “We’ve got Altman at OpenAI, we’ve got (Facebook founder Mark) Zuckerberg, we’ve got (Google founder) Sergey Brin, we’ve got a whole group across the board. Jan Koum (who) founded WhatsApp. It’s us!” He called for figuring out “a way to win the digital battle.”

Noting a clear irony at the time, The Grayzone’s Wyatt Reed posted a clip of Meta’s “Jewish Diaspora” chief Jordana Cutler at the same conference describing how Facebook “banned content with harmful stereotypes about Jews, such as the claim that Jews run the world or other major institutions.”

The tech giant’s “Public Policy Director for Israel” went on to reaffirm “we banned content claiming Zionists run the world or control the media.”

At the JNS Summit in Jerusalem, Meta’s ‘Jewish Diaspora’ chief brags of having “banned the claim that Jews run the world.” The day before, former US Senator Norm Coleman stood on the same stage and proudly boasted: “The masters of the universe are Jewish”pic.twitter.com/dEYa6CoZW1 — Wyatt Reed (@wyattreed13) May 1, 2025

Highlighting the double standard, Jewish journalist Max Blumenthal tweeted at the time, “Presumably, Meta has an exception for ‘masters of the universe’ who wish to boast about controlling the world.”

This story is developing ….

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