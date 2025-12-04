Olympic gymnast urges international committee to ban ‘transgender’ men from women’s competitions

Olympic silver medallist MyKayla Skinner urged her fellow ‘elite female athletes’ to raise their voices in support of ‘fairness and safety’ in women’s sports.

(LifeSiteNews) — In recent weeks, Olympic silver medalist MyKayla Skinner has taken a very public stand against gender-confused males competing in women’s sports.

“We shouldn’t let transgender men be in women’s sports. It shouldn’t even be a problem,” Skinner told The Daily Wire’s Lynden Blake in a video interview. “It shouldn’t even be an issue, [so] the fact that they have to vote on this and figure it out is mind-blowing to me,” she said of the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) deliberations on the topic.

The IOC is reportedly “moving closer” to enforcing a ban on men in women’s competitions, but a spokesman recently said that “no decisions have been taken yet.”

Skinner indicated that some female athletes are not competing because they don’t want to have to go up against a man.

On fire to speak out against unfairness and abusiveness

The two-time NCAA champion said that when Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles attacked Riley Gaines on social media earlier this year, it produced “a fire” in her to speak out on the unfairness and abusiveness of not only forcing women and girls compete against males, but having to share locker rooms with them.

Biles had accused Gaines in a string of angry X posts in June of being a “bully” for opposing males in female sports and insinuated that the swimmer looked like a man.

“How can you be one of the best athletes in the world and think that it’s okay for that to happen?” said Skinner of fellow Olympic gymnastics champ Biles.

Skinner encouraged her fellow female athletes to “find the courage deep down inside and speak up. Join the fight.”

I interviewed Olympic Silver Medalist, @mykaylaskinner, on her latest push for the @iocmedia to ban men from competing as women in the Olympics. She said more athletes need to demand the Olympic Committee protect women’s sports. pic.twitter.com/tGR9GeMerc — Lynden Blake (@LyndenBlake) December 2, 2025

“I’d be thrilled to see the IOC take the next step,” wrote Skinner in a Fox News opinion piece in November. “But even more dearly, I’d love to hear the voices of the elite female athletes who are done compromising on fairness and safety finally say it out loud. It’s time to tell our side.”

“The IOC’s recent announcement gives me hope that meaningful change is possible. Now, it’s on all of us – the silent majority of female athletes, Team USA, and those still training at the elite level – to speak up and demand that the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) enforce policies that protect fairness and safety in every women’s sport,” said Skinner.

“Olympic athletes know that if a sport allowed match-fixing or doping, the USOPC would never stand by and do nothing. The same standard must apply to safety and fairness in women’s competition,” she declared.

She cited issues in various Olympic sports to underscore both the unfairness and physical danger of allowing gender-confused males to compete against women and girls:

In Olympic gymnastics, women do not compete on the rings. Why? Because men are stronger than women, and events are designed around physiological realities. It’s that simple. In Olympic track and field, World Athletics recently reported that more than 50 males have won against women in the last two decades. Female athletes will not forget that at the Paris Olympics, two boxers who tested as male – Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting – competed in and won gold medals in the women’s category. The IOC, NBC and Meta shamed the women who protested.

“I share these examples from three different Olympic sports because it’s clear this issue is widespread,” said Skinner. “Individual sports cannot solve it on their own.”

“Athletes get hurt every day – but we should not accept insanity. When men compete in women’s categories, it’s unfair and unsafe, and everyone knows it,” she concluded.

