Olympic US swimmer defends decision not to take a COVID jab

July 16, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Decorated American swimmer Michael Andrew has publicly defended his decision to forego a COVID-19 “vaccine” before entering the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, saying “I didn’t want to put anything in my body [to which] I didn’t know how I would potentially react.”

In an interview with Stuart Varney on his FOX Business show “Varney & Co.,” Andrew, who is seen as a real contender for a gold medal at the upcoming games in Tokyo, explained that his decision to skip the “vaccines” on offer was primarily based on “the fact that the effectiveness of the vaccine is lower than the risk of me getting COVID.”

As elite athletes, Andrew explained, “everything we take and put in our body (sic) is very calculated.” As part of his rigorous training regime prior to Olympic trials, the swimmer said he “didn’t want to risk any time out of the pool,” as had been the case with those who had taken the vaccine, owing to side effects. On the back of this, he confirmed that he has “not taken the vaccine,” and that he has no plans to receive one in the future.

“The fact that the effectiveness of the vaccine is lower than the risk of me getting COVID, I just realised it wasn’t quite necessary in terms of preparation going into the games.”

Indeed, the virus has an estimated survival rate of 99.85 percent taken across all ages, according to distinguished Professor John P. A. Ioannidis of Stanford University, California, a number which increases to 99.95 percent for the age range in which Andrew falls. This is contrasted with a staggering 10,991 deaths following use of an experimental COVID jab, found on the Vaccine Adverse Event Recording System (VAERS) by July 9, 2021. VAERS is an FDA and CDC-run database for vaccine injuries in the U.S.

The total number of injuries reported exceeds 460,000, with around ten percent of those considered serious. Reports indicate that VAERS data only account for somewhere between one and ten percent of all vaccine related injuries.

Varney challenged Andrew on the apparent risk he takes of contracting COVID-19 by rejecting the “vaccines” currently on offer against the virus, positing a chance that Andrew might throw away his gold medal hopes as a result. “It’s a risk I’m willing to take,” the Olympian responded. “It’s something I don’t take lightly, but I am grateful for the freedoms I have as an American.”

Appearing at the games “not only unvaccinated but as an American, I’m representing my country in multiple ways and the freedoms we have to make a decision like that,” Andrew proudly stated before describing his surprise that the “hype” around his Olympic appearance has been focussed more on his decision to decline vaccination than any skill in the pool. Though an unexpected champion of the freedom to choose for or against the experimental jabs, he admitted that “it’s something [he is] willing to stand for.”

“My entire career I’ve been used to doing things differently … going against the stream,” but his decision not to vaccinate has resulted in hate mail and social media tirades against him, explained Andrew. After qualifying that he is far from “anti-vaccine,” the swimmer said that refusing to receive a COVID jab was “an educated decision” and that some support has been found among his family and friends “and those that are on the same side.”

