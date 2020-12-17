On 250th birthday of Beethoven, pro-life short film showcases human potential

December 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Today marks the 250th birthday of one of the most famous and admired classical music composers, Ludwig van Beethoven.

On this occasion, it is worth watching the 2011 short film Crescendo, directed by the pro-life activists and filmmakers Jason Jones and Eduardo Verastegui. The film also had as executive producer Pattie Mallette, the mother of pop singer Justin Bieber, who said in 2012 that she herself rejected abortion.

Crescendo raised nearly $6 million for crisis pregnancy centers and won 15 international film festival awards. It also drew the praise of several pro-life leaders including Father Frank Pavone and Dr. Alveda King.

The pro-life film is set during “18th century Holy Roman Empire, [as] a series of events will turn an ordinary day into an extraordinary experience for a woman whose life will never be the same.” The story also displays theunimaginable potential of each human being, and how the murder of the unborn child takes away from the entire world.

This powerful 15-minute film is recommended for everyone ages 13 and older, but it makes for a great family movie night.