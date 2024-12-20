One dead, dozens injured after driver runs people over at German Christmas market

According to local reports, at least one person is dead and up to 80 are injured after a driver of car seemed to intentionally run people over at a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg.

According to local reports, in addition to the one fatality, as many as 80 were injured by the speeding vehicle. While the name of the driver has yet to be released, and there is no word of a motive, video footage seems to indicate the driver intentionally ran down market goers.

The deadly affair comes less than a month after Germany’s Interior Minister Nancy Faeser implored citizens to exercise “great vigilance” when attending Christmas markets this year citing unspecified “Islamist” threats.

This story is developing…

