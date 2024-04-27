One in five mail-in voters admitted to committing voter fraud during 2020 election: Rasmussen poll

21% of mail-in voters admitted to illegally filling out a ballot on someone else’s behalf, and 17% admitted to voting from a state where they are not a legal resident.

(LifeSiteNews) — One-fifth of voters who cast mail-in ballots during the 2020 presidential election admitted to committing at least one kind of voter fraud, according to the results of a recent poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports and The Heartland Institute.

Carlson posted to X on Friday an excerpt of a discussion with Justin Haskins, director of the Socialism Research Center at the Heartland Institute, in which Haskins explained how a poll conducted together with Rasmussen Reports revealed widespread illegal voter activity among mail-in voters during the 2020 election. The poll was first published in December, 2023.

About one in five mail-in ballots in the last election was fraudulent, handing Biden the presidency. We know this because the people who committed the fraud have admitted it in a new poll. pic.twitter.com/fxHL9hT4sw — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 26, 2024

Respondents who indicated that they voted by mail in the 2020 election were asked a series of questions probing for illegal, fraudulent activity, although the questions did not explicitly label these activities as “fraud.”

“For example, we asked people, ‘Did you vote in a state where you’re no longer a legal resident? If you’re not a permanent resident of a state, you can’t vote there. 17% of people, nearly one in five, said yes,” Haskins told Carlson.

He further shared that 21% of mail-in voters admitted to filling out a ballot on behalf of someone else, another illegal activity, and 17% admitted to forging a signature on someone else’s behalf, “with or without their permission.”

“So all told, it’s at least one in five mail-in ballots involved some kind of fraudulent activity,” said Haskins.

Of all voter respondents — both those who voted by mail and those who voted in person —10% said that “a friend, family member, co-worker, or other acquaintance” admitted to them that they voted by mail in a state other than the one they are registered in as their state of permanent residence.

“The results of this survey are nothing short of stunning,” Haskins remarked following the poll results. “For the past three years, Americans have repeatedly been told that the 2020 election was the most secure in history. But if this poll’s findings are reflective of reality, the exact opposite is true. This conclusion isn’t based on conspiracy theories or suspect evidence, but rather from the responses made directly by the voters themselves.”

“A democratic republic cannot survive if election laws allow voters to commit fraud easily, and that’s exactly what occurred during the 2020 election,” he continued. “Although some progress has been made in more than a dozen states since the conclusion of the 2020 election, much more work is needed in most regions of the United States. If America’s election laws do not improve soon, voters and politicians will continue to question the truthfulness and fairness of all future elections.”

Carlson pointed out that claims that the 2020 presidential election results were based on fraudulent votes are considered a “criminal offense” now in the U.S., at least to the extent that “that crime appears to form the basis of one of Trump’s pending indictments.” The indictment in question claims that Trump used “false claims of election fraud to obstruct the federal government function by which those results are collected, counted, and certified.”

Mounds of evidence of fraud in the 2020 general election have emerged, but this has been widely ignored by the mainstream media.

For example, in 2022, a peer-reviewed paper from accomplished economist and former senior researcher for the Department of Justice (DOJ), John Lott, compiled statistical evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election, specifically, of about “255,000 excess votes (possibly as many as 368,000) for Joe Biden in six swing states where Donald Trump lodged accusations of fraud.”

Batches of votes that were suspiciously tallied overwhelmingly for Biden were reported the night of the election, reversing a former Trump lead in states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. And before the election, Project Veritas released a video showing voters being bribed and coaxed to vote for Democrats, including by changing their votes on the ballot.

Share











