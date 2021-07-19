One in four LGBT youth identify as nonbinary, study finds

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

July 19, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – A new study by LGBT activists shows that 26 percent of queer youth claim they are nonbinary and another 20 percent question their gender identity.

The study, which surveyed 35,000 LGBT youth ages 13-24, was published by the Trevor Project. The LGBT activist organization claims to help transgender youth despite actively condemning reparative therapy.

About one-quarter of the youth surveyed believe they are “nonbinary,” meaning they identify as somewhere on the alleged spectrum between male and female or in an entirely different category.

These “nonbinary” youth used various terms to describe their genders, including “genderqueer,” “gender fluid,” “androgynous,” and “gender non-conforming.” The young people seem to be confused as to their true identity and use a slur of different pronouns, including they/them or completely made-up pronouns such as ze or xir.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The Insider reported the story with the headline: “More young people than ever identify as LGBT, and 1 in 4 are nonbinary.” The headline misleadingly gives the impression that 1 in 4 young people identify as ‘nonbinary’ when, in fact, only 1 in 4 of LBGT youths identify this way.

Another 2021 poll alleged that Generation Z is the queerest generation yet as 5.6 percent of 18-24-year-olds are part of the LGBT movement. In response, Jonah DeChants, research scientist for The Trevor Project, wrote in a statement, “These findings emphasize the need for policies that affirm nonbinary youth in their identities, such as respecting their pronouns and allowing them to change their name and gender marker on legal documents like driver's licenses and birth certificates.”

However, an increasing number of people are regretting their decision to attempt to change their gender and desire to revert back to their actual genders. Doctors and psychiatrists have exposed the dangers of the growing LBGT agenda.

Dr. Paul McHugh, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, explained that 80 percent to 90 percent of children with gender identity confusion “revert to their natal sex” if they are “left to their own devices.”