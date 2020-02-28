One Million Moms boycotts Disney’s ‘Onward’ for forcing LGBT agenda on kids

February 28, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — The pro-family and pro-decency organization One Million Moms has launched a protest petition against the new Disney kids’ movie, Onward, as the studio’s first animated movie with an openly homosexual character.

“I do not agree with the LGBTQ agenda you are pushing on families in the upcoming movie Onward. My family and I will not watch this film. Disney has left conservative and Christian families no other choice but to avoid Onward since it goes against our beliefs and values,” the group stated in a press release.

Pro-family advocates were dismayed to learn that Onward, which will be released on March 6, will feature a purple cyclops police officer, Officer Specter, voiced by lesbian actress Lena Waithe, who talks about her “girlfriend.”

Although Disney has pushed the LGBT agenda before with suggestive matter in other releases, this is the first inclusion of open homosexuality in an animated film.

In one scene, the character, Officer Specter, pulls over a motorist who claims to have been distracted by his girlfriend’s kids, and Waithe’s character replies: “My girlfriend’s daughter got me pulling my hair out”

Though the moment apparently passes without comment, and without being showcased, pro-family advocates and Christians are upset and annoyed by the studio’s decision to push sexual notions beyond the comprehension of many of the movie’s young viewers.

The One Million Moms boycott petition diagnoses what Disney is attempting to do by including this seemingly inconsequential remark by one of the movie’s minor characters.

The boycott petition states:

These scenes are subtle in order to desensitize children. But now Disney has traded its subtlety for intentionality. Disney has decided to be politically correct instead of providing family friendly programming. Disney should stick to entertaining, not pushing an agenda. ... As moms, we all want to know when Disney is attempting to desensitize our children by normalizing the LGBTQ lifestyle.

The parents’ organization wants all parents to be alerted to the dangers posed to their children by Onward and, more generally, by the sexually confusing agenda being pushed by LGBT activists.

Their advice: Don’t take your children to Onward only to be “blindsided” by what Disney is pushing.

