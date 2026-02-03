One Million Moms urges boycott of Bad Bunny’s ‘queer icon’ Super Bowl halftime show

Bad Bunny reportedly intends to cross-dress at the show to ‘honor Puerto Rican queer icons and generations of drag, resistance and cultural rebellion,’ in the latest case of wokeness pushed by the NFL.

(LifeSiteNews) — The pro-family organization One Million Moms is urging followers to boycott Super Bowl LX’s upcoming halftime show featuring leftist rapper Bad Bunny and instead tune into an alternative event promoted by Turning Point USA (TPUSA).

As previously covered by LifeSiteNews, this year’s Super Bowl will feature Grammy-winning performer Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. The honor is arguably one of the notoriously left-wing National Football League’s (NFL’s) most “woke” moves yet. Ocasio does not perform in English, he has posed for pictures in women’s clothing, and he has gone so far as to not perform concerts in the United States in protest of U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Ocasio also reportedly intends to cross-dress at the halftime show, in order to “honor Puerto Rican queer icons and generations of drag, resistance and cultural rebellion.” One of his stylists is quoted as saying, “he loves controversy. He lives to push envelopes. He is 100 percent going to wear a dress. A political thunderbolt disguised as couture.”

“One Million Moms spoke out in February 2020 regarding the inappropriate halftime show starring scantily clad Jennifer Lopez and Shakira with Bad Bunny joining them briefly for a surprise appearance on the world’s largest stage,” says One Million Moms. “There are so many other musical artists the NFL could have chosen to give an event-friendly performance. Families watch the Super Bowl together. Is it too much to ask for Super Bowl entertainment to be suitable for fans of all ages?”

Instead, the group “highly recommends” families watch the “All-American Halftime Show” from TPUSA, also slated for Sunday, February 8. According to the event’s page, it will be for “celebrating faith, family, & freedom” with performances by Kid Rock (real name Robert James Ritchie), Brantley Gilbert, Gabby Barrett, and Lee Brice.

Some took issue with the lineup as a suitable alternative, however, noting that Kid Rock’s past work includes lyrics implying sexual behavior with “underage” girls and making light of prostitution and drug addiction (though those songs are presumably unlikely selections for the TPUSA show).

Regardless, One Million Moms is collecting signatures to notify NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about “how disgusted you are with their decision to have Bad Bunny perform during the Super Bowl LX’s halftime show, and you will be watching Turning Point’s All American Halftime Show instead.”

Once a unifying cultural institution, the NFL can be considered something of a pioneer for corporate wokeness, distinguishing itself as far back as 2016, when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began a trend of players kneeling during pregame National Anthem performances rather than standing respectfully as a way to protest the alleged “systemic racism” of America. The kneeling provoked an intense backlash, leading the NFL to eventually prohibit public kneeling while giving players the option to instead wait out the Anthem in their locker rooms.

However, numerous other forms of left-wing activism persisted, and this time last year Goodell declared during the annual “state of the league” press conference that the NFL has no intention of retreating from identity politics.

