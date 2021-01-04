One million Trump supporters to meet in DC on Jan. 6 to support election integrity

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 4, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Over 1 million supporters of President Donald J. Trump are expected to meet in Washington, D.C., between Tuesday and Wednesday to rally for the president and show support for election integrity.

This week’s events are being touted as the “biggest rally in history” by top Trump backers and may last several days. The organizers have already raised over $170,000 in advance.

Both houses of Congress will convene on Wednesday, January 6, to decide whether or not to certify the results of the Electoral College vote in December.

Following a meeting in December with Republican congressmen who plan to contest electoral votes, Trump tweeted his expectation of a “[b]ig protest in D.C. on January 6th” that “will be wild.”

Peter Navarro releases 36-page report alleging election fraud 'more than sufficient' to swing victory to Trump https://t.co/D8KrMHnFdK. A great report by Peter. Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election. Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020

Conservative groups had planned several rallies, which have now merged into a larger event called March to Save America.

“On January 6, 2021, millions of Americans will descend upon Washington DC to let the establishment know we will fight back against this fraudulent election,” the event page for the march announced.

A pre-rally at Freedom Plaza will be held from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Protestors will then convene at the Ellipse in the President’s Park, near the White House, for an all-day rally attended by President Trump that starts at 7 a.m. the next day.

“Take a stand with President Trump and the #StopTheSteal coalition and be at the The Ellipse (President’s Park) at 7am. The fate of our nation depends on it,” the March to Save America wrote.

“Wild Protest,” a rally organized with Stop the Steal that has joined with March to Save America, anticipates at least 1 million attendees, according to Ali Alexander, head of Stop the Steal.

“Our presence in Washington D.C. will let Members of Congress know that we stand with Rep. Mo Brooks and his colleagues in the House of Representatives who will bravely object to the certification of the Electoral College,” the Wild Protest organizers have said.

Dozens of Republicans members of the next Congress, including Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, have committed to contesting the electoral votes of certain swing states. At least four of them are slated to speak at the march on Tuesday.

Multiple state representatives will join the event as well, as will Dr. Simone Gold of America’s Frontline Doctors, a popular medical group that promotes alternative measures to combat COVID-19, and Trump confidant Roger Stone.

Other March to Save America partners include March for Trump, Turning Point Action, Eighty Percent Coalition, and the Phyllis Schlafy Eagles.

Eighty Percent Coalition will host speakers on Tuesday, such as former New York City police commissioner Bernard Kirk and recently-pardoned Trump aide George Papadopolous.

Turning Point Action is offering free transportation for attendees between the ages of 18-30 who live in certain areas of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, North Carolina, and Virginia.