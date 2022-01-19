One of Canada’s largest oil refineries drops jab mandate, says vaccines not ‘effective against’ omicron

The decision reportedly was based on 'a reduced availability of offsite testing, coupled with the fact vaccination is not as effective against the Omicron variant.'

FORT SASKATCHEWAN, Alberta LifeSiteNews) – Shell Canada dropped a COVID jab mandate for all onsite workers at one of Canada’s largest oil refineries after admitting the injections are not “effective against the Omicron variant.”

According to the Western Standard, documents it obtained show that management at Shell’s Scotford refinery in a letter dated January 13 wrote that it would be “temporarily turning off the requirement for contractors to provide proof of vaccination and/or complete testing prior to arriving on-site.”

This is due to “a reduced availability of offsite testing, coupled with the fact vaccination is not as effective against the Omicron variant.”

According to the letter, “Individuals who are not vaccinated will no longer need to show proof of an approved negative COVID test completed within 72 hours and there is no longer the option or need to gain exemption status by voluntarily showing proof of full vaccination.”

Shell’s Scotford site is in Fort Saskatchewan, which is just outside Edmonton, and employs around 1,300 people. It produces a large amount of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and propane that fuels much of western Canada.

Pictures of the January 13th Shell letter began circulating online a few days ago and match word for word what the Western Standard reported.

LifeSiteNews contacted Shell Canada to confirm the authenticity of the January 13th letter but as of publication time had not received a reply.

The Western Standard reported that an employee at Shell’s Scotford site confirmed that the letter was genuine.

According to Shell’s Scotford management, workers as well as contractors who are deemed critical to the “safe operation of the facility” must still complete on-site rapid tests every 72 hours at their employer’s expense.

All other employees will fall under a random testing program.

Civil liberties lawyer James Kitchen, who is based in the Calgary, Alberta, area said in another Western Standard report that Shell’s decision to reverse its mandate at its Scotford site is one of the most “reasonable, lawful positions I’ve seen in a long time,” and he hopes it’s a “harbinger of things to come.”

“They have chosen not to be willfully ignorant of what is good, right and lawful,” said Kitchen, adding Shell has “chosen against coercion and tyranny.”

He also said Shell’s reversal could be either one of two things.

“Shell is concerned with defending themselves legally,” as the jabs “have little to no effect on transmission” or “there are decent human beings” at Shell who are looking at the “science and realize this is the sensible thing to do,” Kitchen said.

Kitchen said that while he does not expect other companies to necessarily follow Shell’s move in dropping the jab mandate, he is still “hopeful” it could happen.

Indeed, data from Ontario, Alberta and Quebec also show that the majority of people in hospitals from COVID are “fully vaccinated.” Also, most positive COVID cases are in the fully jabbed as well.

As for Shell Canada as a whole, it has not stated any official jab requirements for its workers. However, the Scotford site did ask employees to disclose their COVID jab status or agree to rapid testing a few weeks before the January 13 letter.

It is now clear that people who have taken the experimental COVID-19 jabs can still contract and spread the disease. COVID vaccine trials have never produced evidence that vaccines stop infection or transmission. They do not even claim to reduce hospitalization, but the measurement of success is in preventing severe symptoms of COVID-19.

Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA vaccine technology, has said calling COVID jabs “gene therapy,” is an accurate term.

Malone has also said that it is the vaccinated, not the unvaccinated, who are the “super-spreaders” of the disease.

While there is no provincial mandate by the government of Alberta that workers in the private sector have the COVID shots, many businesses have on their own and without any pushback from officials, implemented the discriminatory and divisive policies of their own.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has been a strong advocate for the COVID jabs, however. He recently said his province would not be implementing any sort of mandatory vaccination policy.

Kenney made the remarks after federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said that Canada’s provincial governments might soon introduce mandatory vaccination policies because of high COVID “cases.”

