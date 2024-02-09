Only one-third of Canadians trust mainstream media outlets: new research

Canadians’ low trust in the media comes despite Justin Trudeau's claim that the government must subsidize CBC to ‘protect our democracy.’

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Research has revealed that only one-third of Canadians trust mainstream media outlets, amid ongoing government payouts to keep legacy media outlets afloat.

According to recent research by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CTRC), one-third of Canadians consider mainstream media trustworthy and balanced following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s claim that Canada must subsidize CBC to “protect our democracy.”

“Canadians’ impressions of the quality, variety and depth of content as well as trust in media are relatively weak,” said the Public Opinion Research Tracker obtained by Blacklock’s Reporter.

“Nearly half, 45 percent, rely on Canadian news media to help them understand what is going on in the world and that news programming covers a diverse range of issues and topics,” said the research.

However, while 45% read Canadian mainstream media, much fewer trust what they are being told by mainstream media.

“Fewer agree that they trust the information provided by news media in Canada (36 percent), that the types of news programming offers a variety of perspectives (36 percent) and that they are satisfied with the quality of information and analysis offered by Canadian news media (37 percent),” the report explained.

“The primary objective of the research is to gain a better understanding of the views of Canadians with respect to their broadcasting, online and telecommunications services and other matters of strategic importance to the CRTC,” wrote researchers. “An essential component of the research is to ensure the inclusion and representation of all Canadians.”

The report, which questioned 2,561 people nationwide, did not ask respondents what caused their distrust of Canadian mainstream media outlets.

The research echoes November data from Statistics Canada that found that news media were rated less reliable than politicians, lawyers, or police.

Canadians’ low trust in both the mainstream media as well as the government comes as reports show agencies were trying to manipulate media coverage.

In June, LifeSiteNews reported on how Canada’s Department of Health was shown to have forced government-funded mainstream media outlets to issue hundreds of “corrections.” The media outlets were warned that they had to abide by the requests as a condition to continue to obtain government funding.

Some Canadians who got the COVID shots but were then injured by them have taken both the federal government and state-run media to court due to what they criticized as propaganda about the jabs.

In July, LifeSiteNews reported on Carrie Sakamoto, a Saskatchewan mother who now suffers from Bell’s palsy after taking the COVID-19 injection. Sakamoto is suing the Canadian government and various health officials, as well as the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) for misinformation and negligence and for convincing her that the COVID jab was “safe” and “effective.”

In June, LifeSiteNews reported on how the federal government knew, as per a secret memo, that the COVID shots caused injuries, but instead came up with a strategy to counter people’s fears.

Also, in May, a former CBC journalist revealed that reporters were stopped from being able to cover stories critical of COVID jabs and lockdowns and were instead encouraged to push government “propaganda.”

Furthermore, the new report comes just two days after Trudeau claimed that Canada must continue to subsidize mainstream media outlet CBC to “protect our democracy.”

“At a time of misinformation and disinformation, and the transformation of our media and digital era, we need CBC/Radio Canada to be strong to protect our culture, to protect our democracy, and to tell our stories from one end of the country to another,” Trudeau said.

However, Trudeau failed to explain how CBC could be an unbiased news source for Canadians when it is being funded by the Liberal party.

Indeed, many Canadians have pointed out that the massive subsidies have made the CBC into a wing of the Liberal party.

Despite being nominally unaffiliated with either political party in Canada, CBC takes in about $1.24 billion in public funding every year. This is roughly 70 percent of its operating budget.

That subsidies are the CBC’s largest single source of income has become a point of contention among taxpayers who see the propping up of the outlet as unnecessary.

Additionally, Trudeau recently announced increased payouts for legacy media outlets ahead of the 2025 election. The subsidies are expected to cost taxpayers $129 million over the next five years.

However, even these massive payouts may be insufficient to keep the CBC relevant amid growing public distrust in mainstream media.

According to a recent study by Canada’s Public Health Agency, less than a third of Canadians displayed “high trust” in the federal government, with “large media organizations” as well as celebrities getting even lower scores.

Large mainstream media outlets and “journalists” working for them scored a “high trust” rating of only 18 percent. This was followed by only 12 percent of people saying they trusted “ordinary people,” with celebrities receiving only an eight percent “trust” rating.

