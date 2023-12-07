Only 3% of Canadians have taken most recent COVID booster: gov’t data

The decreasing vaccination rate comes amid overwhelming research and evidence that the experimental vaccines cause a sundry of health problems, many of which are permanent and life-threatening.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Newly released government data reveals that 96.6 percent of Canadians are ignoring the Trudeau government’s recent COVID vaccine push.

According to a December 1 report from the Government of Canada, just 3.4 percent of Canadians have received a COVID shot in the six months between March 10 and September 10 2023, despite being recommended to do by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government.

The December report listed the number of Canadians “vaccinated per recommendation” as 1,342,553, which is only 3.4 percent of Canadians. Of those who received the experimental shot, 1,328,716 were over the age of five while 12,346 were 0-4 years old.

The low vaccination rates come as the Trudeau government has restlessly pushed booster shots on Canadians. In September, Health Canada approved a revised Moderna mRNA-based COVID shot despite research showing that 1 in 35 recipients of the booster ended up with myocardial damage.

However, the low numbers should not be surprising considering a recent poll which found that 45 percent of Canadians said there reason for not getting the booster was that they “don’t feel it’s worth getting a COVID-19 booster shot.”

LifeSiteNews reported last month that uptake of the COVID “booster” jab in the province of Alberta was just 0.4 percent of the population.

Canada-wide, official statistics for those who got a booster are no longer available. Health Canada has noted, “We no longer report the number and percentage of people who completed their primary series or received a booster dose in the last six months.”

The decreasing vaccination rate also comes amid overwhelming research and evidence that the experimental vaccines cause a sundry of health problems, many of which are permanent and life-threatening.

A newly released Statistic Canada report shows that deaths from both COVID-19 and “unspecified causes” surged following the release of the so-called “safe and effective” vaccines.

A recent study done by researchers at the Canada-based Correlation Research in the Public Interest found that 17 countries have found a “definite causal link” between peaks in all-cause mortality and the fast rollouts of the COVID shots and boosters.

LifeSiteNews reported how the Polyomavirus Simian Virus 40 (SV40), which is a monkey-linked DNA sequence known to cause cancer when it was used in old polio vaccines, has been confirmed by Health Canada to be in the Pfizer COVID shot, a fact that was not disclosed by the vaccine maker to officials.

In November, LifeSiteNews reported about an internal memo from the nation’s health department that shows that officials have refused to release data concerning internal audits related to the COVID crisis that indicate “critical weaknesses and gaps” in its response to the so-called pandemic.

LifeSiteNews has published comprehensive research on the dangers of receiving the experimental vaccine, including heart damage and blood clots.

