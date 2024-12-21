‘Only in Walz’s Minnesota’: Satanic ‘holiday’ display allowed at state capitol building

Gov. Tim Walz's office contends that he did not approve the display but argued that it's protected speech under the First Amendment.

(LifeSiteNews) — Failed Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz is defending a Satanic “holiday” display that has been installed at the Minnesota state capitol building in St. Paul.

A Satanic non-profit group called Cerberus Ministries was granted a permit by the Minnesota Department of Administration to install its display from December 13 through December 27. The department said it could not deny the group’s request because it is “protected speech” under the First Amendment.

The display features an upside-down pentagram, a phoenix, and a “prayer” card with the words “You Are Your Own God” printed on it. Minnesota Satanists praised the installation in a Facebook post this week.

“Thanks to all the hard work from our Congregation, especially Calcifer, for helping us set up Minnesota Satanist’s first ever holiday display at the State Capital in Saint Paul! HAIL RELIGIOUS PLURALITY!!! HAIL SATAN!!!” the group said.

Governor Walz’s office was asked for comment about the display by several media outlets.

“The Governor does not agree with the display and did not approve it. But the First Amendment means that he does not police speech in the State Capitol. That’s true whether it’s a religious display, a political protest, or a Minnesotan advocating for a policy,” his office said in a statement.

The group’s display has not gone unnoticed by Minnesotans. Alpha News journalist Jenna Gloeb was at the capitol this week reporting on the more than 100 peaceful protesters who gathered around the display to sing Christmas songs and pray.

The group – including some Christian leaders and state reps – sing O Come, All Ye Faithful in front of the satanic exhibit on display inside the Minnesota State Capitol. pic.twitter.com/x3cbNk4g9f — Jenna Gloeb (@Jenna_Gloeb) December 18, 2024



Several Republican state lawmakers attended the rally as well. One of them told Gloeb that the display is “extremely offensive and a mockery before Christmas.”

The large group prays over state reps and elected officials that have gathered inside the Minnesota State Capitol where a satanic exhibit went on display days before Christmas. pic.twitter.com/k9N70fJAo0 — Jenna Gloeb (@Jenna_Gloeb) December 18, 2024



Minnesota GOP Congressman Pete Stauber blamed the state’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party for having allowed the display to be approved in the first place.

“When you get a DFL trifecta, you get a Satanic display at our State Capitol. During the holidays … what a disgrace. Only in Walz’s Minnesota,” he said on X.

When you get a DFL trifecta, you get a Satanic display at our State Capitol. During the holidays… what a disgrace. Only in Walz’s Minnesota. https://t.co/1c5mV1lh6S — Pete Stauber (@PeteStauber) December 15, 2024



Earlier this month, the “Minnesota Christmas Tree Association” installed a tree in the capitol rotunda. A Nativity scene had been erected on the capitol’s front lawn previously and a Menorah commemorating Hanukkah will be set up next week.

The Thomas More Society and American Nativity Scene nonprofit have helped install nativities at the capitols of the following 43 states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

