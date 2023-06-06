Ontario, British Columbia officials suggest schools can’t legally refuse to celebrate ‘Pride Month’

'It is incumbent on all school boards to ensure all students – most especially 2SLGBTQ+ students – feel supported, reflected in their schools, and welcomed within our communities,' said Ontario's education minister.

(LifeSiteNews) — Amid increased resistance to the LGBT agenda across the country, public education officials in Ontario and British Columbia seem to be warning schools that it is illegal to refuse to celebrate gay “Pride Month” in the classroom.

As parents and students across Canada protest the celebration of so-called “Pride Month” this June, education officials in Ontario and British Columbia have released statements warning schools that failure to celebrate “2SLGBTQ+ students” may be a violation of the Human Rights Code.

A June 1 email to teachers from the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board reminded teachers that “2SLGBTQ+ representation” in the classroom is a “fundamental human right” protected by law.

“In accordance with the Ontario Human Rights Code, it is our professional and legal duty at OCDSB to foster a welcoming, inclusive, and supportive environment for all identities,” the email stated.

“The exclusion or erasure of 2SLGBTQ+ identities from educational materials constitutes a form of discrimination,” it added.

Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce wrote in a June 2 statement, “It is incumbent on all school boards to ensure all students – most especially 2SLGBTQ+ students – feel supported, reflected in their schools, and welcomed within our communities.”

Similarly, B.C. Education Minister Rachna Singh declared that all schools “must comply with the Human Rights Code and demonstrate they are creating safe, welcoming and inclusive environments for our students and staff.”

“This means a continued focus on valuing diversity in B.C. classrooms as we honor Pride celebrations and support our 2SLGBTQIA+ staff, students and their families with love and pride,” added the minister.

The warnings come amid growing resistance to the LGBT agenda in schools as thousands of children stayed home from school on June 1 as part of an initiative by Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) to protest celebrating “Pride Month” in the classroom.

“This is a sign that the parent protests are definitely working,” CLC’s Jack Fonseca told LifeSiteNews.

According to Fonseca, the mandates by school officials to celebrate “Pride Month” is “homo-fascism of a brutal, thuggish nature which seeks to impose by force what it cannot achieve by logical persuasion.“



“The ‘Pride’ Flag Walk-Out Day made an impact, and the woke educators are running scared,” he declared. “So, they’re trying to snuff out a budding rebellion to dangerous LGBT ideology in schools, before it becomes too widespread to control.”

“Our response as parents, grandparents, and concerned citizens must be to put our foot on the gas!” Fonseca encouraged. “Continue the mass absences and walkouts throughout the month of June. Make it so widespread they cannot get their arms around it.”

“We cannot let the bullies frighten us,” he stressed. “Let’s keep protecting our children from the damage of transgender ideology and LGBT grooming in schools.”

Beyond the recent success of CLC’s walkout protest, in May, hundreds of students, reportedly predominantly Muslim, stayed home when their London, Ontario schools flew the “pride” flag.

Also in May, pro-LGBT school trustee Wendy Ashby resigned from the Waterloo Catholic District School Board after over 3,000 parents petitioned for her removal.

And last week, trustees in the York Catholic District School Board voted against flying the “pride” flag atop of its schools and other buildings in celebration of “Pride Month.”

