Ontario Catholic school board encourages staff to honor ‘pride month’ in the classroom

While the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario is one of many Catholic school boards promoting the LGBT agenda to children, parents are resisting and beginning to make progress.

(LifeSiteNews) – An Ontario Catholic district school board has instructed staff to celebrate “pride” month in the classroom, claiming it is part of respecting “the dignity of all persons.”

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (CDSBEO) informed staff that they must be “allies” of the LGBT community while outlining how to celebrate “pride” month in schools, according to a memo sent to LifeSiteNews by a teacher within the district.

The CDSBEO oversees schools in Cornwall, Carleton Place, Hammond, Perth, Cornwall, Smiths Falls, Brockville, Cornwall, Kemptville, and Russell.

“June is recognized as Pride Month throughout Canada, a time to celebrate and honour the TwoSpirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, questioning, intersex, plus (2SLGBTQI+) community,” the memo reads.

The teacher, who wishes to remain anonymous, told LifesiteNews, “To the best of my knowledge, parents have not been made aware and it is just another example of how far Ontario Catholic Schools are from the teachings of the Church.”

During June, CDSBEO encouraged schools to display “pride” flags “in a highly visible place inside your school.”

The memo provides a detailed list of activities for staff and students throughout June, including introducing a variety of LGBT books for all grades and a talk to staff by liberal Jesuit Fr. James Martin.

On June 1st, the Department of Religion & Family Life Education and Equity & Inclusion plans to host a “We Belong Here” liturgy while “daily prayers for the month will highlight the many contributions that 2SLGBTQI+ people have made, and continue to make, in Canada and beyond.”

The teacher told LifeSiteNews that the promotion of LGBT agenda has “rapidly increased in the past three years.” In addition, the teacher has seen an increase of children identifying as transgender.

The source revealed that he informed his principal that he would not participate in any pride activities. “He was OK with this,” the teacher reported, “and I think more teachers need to say this as well.”

In recent years, rising rates of transgender identification have been met with celebration and adulation in mainstream culture while rates of surgical mutilation for minors have spiked. In many public-school classrooms, young children are being actively encouraged to deny their biology and live as the opposite sex.

Unfortunately, many Catholic schools have caved to pressure by LGBT activists and will fly pride flags during June. However, Ontario parents are increasingly fighting back as hundreds of students, reportedly predominantly Muslim, stayed home a day in May when their schools flew the flag.

Campaign Life Coalition is calling for parents to keep their children home from school on June 1 to protest schools flying the “pride flag.”

Parents have also begun to speak out against LGBT agenda being promoted to their children in schools. Pro-LGBT school trustee Wendy Ashby recently resigned after more than 3,000 parents petitioned for her ousting.

Similarly, in April, a group of young Canadians protested a school-sponsored drag queen event in front of York Mills Collegiate Institute in Toronto.

Earlier this week, the York Catholic District School Board voted against flying the “pride” flag in June amid growing pressure from concerned parents and residents.

