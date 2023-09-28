Ontario Catholic school board passes rule allowing them to censor concerned parents

The new bylaw allows the board to shut down presentations if they are considered 'discrimination against an individual or group of individuals.'

Send an urgent message to Canadian legislators and courts telling them to uphold parental rights.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — An Ontario Catholic school board has voted in favor of a censorship bylaw that could be used to prohibit parents from condemning LGBT propaganda in schools.

On September 26, the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (DPCDSB) ignored appeals from concerned parents and voted in favor of a censorship motion restricting official delegations to the board.

“These disgraceful individuals voted to censor what parents can say at school board meetings,” Jack Fonseca of Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) told LifeSiteNews. “They are tyrants. Dictators. Thugs. All of them. They don’t believe in democracy, free speech or the Catholic faith.”

“They’re just puppets of the gay mafia, which seems to control their every thought and action,” he continued. “I haven’t seen such brainwashed and cowardly sheeple like this in a while. How dare they call themselves ‘Catholic.’ How dare they show up in a Catholic Church after what they’ve done, unless it’s for the sacrament of confession, to beg God for forgiveness.”

According to page 125 of the agenda, the new bylaw gives the Chair of the board the power to end the delegation if the delegation is considered “discrimination against an individual or group of individuals based on a protected ground under the Ontario Human Rights Code.”

Protected grounds include age “race,” “Gender identity, gender expression,” and “Sexual orientation.” The delegation being considered as such is left entirely to “the Chair’s opinion.”

The meeting was attended by nearly a hundred concerned parents who urged the board to uphold freedom of speech. CLC’s Director of Education & Advocacy Josie Luetke also appeared at the meeting to convince the board to vote against the motion.

“You may have not liked what I said about the flag,” she argued referring to her previous speech at a June 20th meeting condemning the “pride” flag, “but I hope you appreciate that we have the constitutional right to freely voice those objections, to criticize the underlying assumptions of ‘gender identity,’ and the implications of including ‘gender expression’ as a protected ground.”

“Instead of trying to gag delegates, why don’t you just express how you disagree?” Luetke questioned. “This is the constructive path forward, which allows the whole community to learn and fosters true respect for differences.”

“If I’ve said something wrong, let’s talk about it,” she urged. “Explain your perspective, and hopefully we can better understand each other and maybe even find some common ground.”

“Censorship may grow ever more rampant unless you stop it in its tracks,” she warned. “Let’s not go down that path of authoritarianism.”

CLC also presented the board with a petition against the motion signed by over 3,000 concerned Canadians.

The proposed motion was suggested on June 20, 2023 by DPCDSB Trustee Brea Corbet immediately after a delegation was given by a faithful Catholic elector asking trustees to stop flying the “pride” flag at schools under the DPCDSB.

However, board members ignored appeals from parents and concerned Canadians, instead voting in favor of the motion, according to CLC.

“We need faithful Catholics to run against each of them in the next election or by-election, and I urge those who are interested, if they live in those districts to contact CLC at [email protected],” Fonseca encouraged.

“If you’re not interested in running, but willing to volunteer or serve as a Campaign Manager for a faithful Catholic, send us an email as well,” he added. “Our righteous anger must turn into action, and the work must begin now.”

According to Fonseca, CLC has decided to “red-light all the trustees who voted for censoring parent delegations.”

“Many of them, including the Board Chair, Luz Del Rosario, had previously been green-lit by us and we worked to elect and re-elect them,” he continued. “Sadly, we’ll now have to campaign for their removal. What a disappointment these people are.”

CLC is seeking for the following board members to be replaced because they voted in favor of the censorship law. To respectfully voice your concerns to these members, please contact:

Trustee Mario Pascucci

Mississauga Wards: 1 & 3

Tel: 905-302-3096

Email: [email protected]

Trustee Herman Viloria

Mississauga Wards 2 & 8

Tel: 416-452-9345

Email: [email protected]

Trustee Thomas Thomas

Mississauga Ward 5

Tel: 905-601-4345

Email: [email protected]

Trustee Luz del Rosario

Mississauga Ward 6 & 11

Tel: 416-528-6447

Email: [email protected]

Trustee Darryl Brian D’Souza

Brampton Wards: 2, 5 & 6

Phone: 416-528-8515

Email: [email protected]

Trustee Brea Corbet

Mississauga Wards 9 & 10

Tel: 905-301-9373

Email: [email protected]

Trustee Anisha Thomas

Brampton Wards 1, 3 & 4

Tel: 437-215-1676

Email: [email protected]

Trustee Paula Dametto-Giovannozzi

Caledon/Dufferin

Tel: 437-215-7139

Email: [email protected]

Trustee Shawn Xaviour

Brampton Wards 7-10

Tel: 416-528-9622

Email: [email protected]

Trustee Bruno Iannicca

Mississauga Ward 7

Tel: 905-270-0536

Email: [email protected]

Trustee Stefano Pascucci

Mississauga Ward 4

Tel: 416-508-5543

Email: [email protected]

Share











