Ontario Catholic school encourages staff to actively promote LGBT agenda, memo shows

According to a memo obtained by LifeSiteNews, Cardinal Leger Secondary School in Brampton, Ontario, instructed staff on the importance of being an LGBT 'ally,' which includes using non-biological pronouns.

BRAMPTON, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — An Ontario Catholic school is instructing its staff to push the LGBT agenda despite Church teaching, according to an internal memo obtained by LifeSiteNews.

On December 4, Cardinal Leger Secondary School in Brampton, Ontario, hosted an all-staff meeting which included directives on promoting the LGBT agenda as an “ally,” in addition to claiming that a person’s gender can be different than their sex, according to a memo obtained by LifeSiteNews.

“Why Ally is a verb, not a noun,” the document reads.

The presentation instructing staff on how to be a “LGBTQIA+ Ally” directed staff to “be visible and support the community.” The school also linked two videos titled “What is Performative Allyship” and “5 Tips for being an Ally.”

The second video states that those who wish to be an “ally” must “understand” their “privilege.” It also states that “allies” should “stay” in their “lane” so as to not assert “privilege.”

The presentation further describes what each letter of the ever growing “LGBTQIA+” acronym stands for, while instructing staff to ask a person’s pronouns before addressing them.

“Pronouns are used to refer to a person in a current situation or someone you’re talking about,” the presentation reads. “Pronouns often indicate someone’s gender identity, so it’s important to get them right.”

The school continued to use the “Gender Unicorn” to claim that “gender identity,” “gender expression,” and “sex assignment” are different things. It further stated that what someone is “physically attracted to” and “emotionally attracted to” can be different.

The presentation also used the “Genderbread Person” to push the idea the person’s “gender identity” may not align with biological reality.

The nominally Catholic school’s statements are in contradiction to the authentic and unchangeable teachings of the Catholic Church. The Catechism of the Catholic Church clearly states that God created humans “male and female” and that “[e]veryone, man and woman, should acknowledge and accept his sexual identity.”

“Physical, moral, and spiritual difference and complementarity are oriented toward the goods of marriage and the flourishing of family life. the harmony of the couple and of society depends in part on the way in which the complementarity, needs, and mutual support between the sexes are lived out,” the Catechism continues.

The Catechism further declares that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered” and “under no circumstances can they be approved.”

However, the school’s promotion of the LGBT agenda is not unusual for so-called Catholic schools in Canada.

In November, pro-LGBT Fr. James Martin, SJ, addressed Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) staff and faculty to lecture them on how to be “welcoming” to students who identify as “2SLGBTQ+.”

Later that month, TCDSB elected pro-LGBT De Domenico trustee as vice-chair. De Domenico is known for aggressively pushing “the DIE policy of diversity, inclusion and equity at the school board, even as the policy contradicts Catholic teaching about the person, marriage and family,” according to Everyday for Life Canada.

Additionally, student activist Josh Alexander is in an ongoing legal battles with his former school, St. Joseph’s, in Renfrew, Ontario, after he declared that there are only two genders and that boys should not enter girls’ bathrooms.

