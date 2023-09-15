Ontario Catholic teachers’ union blasted for promoting LGBT agenda contrary to Church teaching

'Gender pronoun use is deeply personal in nature and is central to a person’s identity,' Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association stated, in direct contradiction to Church teaching.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — An Ontario Catholic teachers union is being condemned on social media for promoting “gender pronouns” and other elements of gender ideology that are in direct contradiction to the teachings of the Catholic Church.

On September 14, René Jansen in de Wal, President of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association, issued a statement condemning Premier Doug Ford for defending students against LGBT indoctrination.

“Premier Ford’s recent comments – which accused school boards and teachers of ‘indoctrinating’ students, by protecting students’ right to use gender pronouns of their choice – are shameful, disrespectful, and potentially harmful,” the statement read.

#CatholicTeachers stand in solidarity with 2SLGBTQIA+ students & communities, & strive each & every day to create a safe & welcoming environment for all.@FordNation‘s comments are shameful, disrespectful, & potentially harmful. #onted #onpolihttps://t.co/GExuaWPs9p pic.twitter.com/sc1sLGAs1P — Catholic Teachers (@OECTAProv) September 14, 2023

“Gender pronoun use is deeply personal in nature and is central to a person’s identity,” the statement continued.

“Catholic teachers will continue to strongly condemn any attempt to spread hate and bigotry in any form – including any attempt to pursue reckless or harmful policy,” the statement added. “We will continue to stand in solidarity with 2SLGBTQIA+ students and communities, and will continue to create safe learning environments for students.”

The statement is in response to Ford’s recent speech in which he accused Ontario school boards of “indoctrinating” students with the LGBT agenda.

Last Friday, Ford spoke to a crowd of hundreds and declared that it is a parent’s right to “listen and make sure they are informed when their children make a decision.”

“It’s not up to the teachers, it’s not up to the school boards to indoctrinate our kids,” he added.

The association’s comments have been roundly condemned on X, formerly known as Twitter, by both Catholics and conservative non-believers.

Deacon Nick Donnelly, a prominent Catholic commentator, challenged, “Why are Catholic teachers so useless at upholding the Catholic Faith?”

Why are Catholic teachers so useless at upholding the Catholic Faith? As a profession Catholic teaching appears infiltrated from top to bottom with leftist heretics who zealously push immorality on children https://t.co/Evkvvxvm7j — Nick Donnelly (@ProtecttheFaith) September 15, 2023

“As a profession Catholic teaching appears infiltrated from top to bottom with leftist heretics who zealously push immorality on children,” he added.

Similarly, Dutch political leader and Catholic convert Eva Vlaardingerbroek blasted the association, writing, “ This is straight up heresy. Shame on you. Stop calling yourselves Catholics.”

This is straight up heresy. Shame on you. Stop calling yourselves Catholics. https://t.co/4qZAigKtm2 — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) September 15, 2023

The so-called Catholic association’s statements are in direct contradiction to Catholic doctrine. The Catechism of the Catholic Church clearly states that God created humans “male and female” and that “Everyone, man and woman, should acknowledge and accept his sexual identity.”

“Physical, moral, and spiritual difference and complementarity are oriented toward the goods of marriage and the flourishing of family life. the harmony of the couple and of society depends in part on the way in which the complementarity, needs, and mutual support between the sexes are lived out,” the Catechism continues.

The Catechism further declares that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered” and “under no circumstances can they be approved.”

