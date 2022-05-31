Ontario Catholic teachers’ union promotes critical race theory, trans ideology in summer book club

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) – The Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association (OECTA) is encouraging members to take part in a summer book club that will promote critical race theory (CRT) and transgender ideology.
The teachers are invited to study three books during July and August.
The first is Robin DiAngelo’s White Fragility:Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism.
The synopsis of the book includes a reference to “white people” as a whole, without making distinctions between the hundreds of millions of people worldwide who could be considered white.
According to the publisher: “… white fragility is characterized by emotions such as anger, fear, and guilt, and by behaviors including argumentation and silence.”
The book has not been received well across the liberal spectrum; left-leaning The Atlantic published a critical article about the book in 2020 entitled “The Dehumanizing Condescension of White Fragility.”
The ideas in the book were called “pernicious” and “disconnected from reality.” The writer agrees with DiAngelo that “all people have a racist bias,” but his criticism of her work was harsh nonetheless.
DiAngelo has been identified as a pusher of CRT by the Heritage Foundation, which is an ideology that asserts that “American culture is a conspiracy to perpetuate white supremacy by imposing white concepts on people of other races.”
Another CRT proponent is Ibram X. Kendi, the author of the second book promoted by OECTA for study. It is called How to Be an Anti-Racist.
Kendi argues in his book that active discrimination is needed to combat discrimination. He writes: “The only remedy to racist discrimination is antiracist discrimination. The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination.”
The third book offered to OECTA teachers for study is Laurie Frankel’s This is How It Always Is. This book explores themes of “gender identity, transgender, and gender non-conforming.”
The novel is a fictitious story based on the real life experience of the author. According to the New York Times: “Laurie Frankel has a son who, in first grade, decided he was a girl. Her new novel, “This Is How It Always Is,” centers on a young boy who decides he is a girl.”
At one point in the book, the mother says, “Please God let him be looking at porn.”
In the story, the older brother is portrayed as homophobic for not embracing the gender dysphoria of his younger brother.
Pope Francis has affirmed the Church’s teaching against the promotion of LGBT ideologies including transgenderism. In the 2019 document Male and Female He Created Them, Pope Francis’ Congregation for Catholic Education stated: “Catholic educators are called to go beyond all ideological reductionism or homologizing relativism by remaining faithful to their own gospel-based identity.”
In 2016 Pope Francis called transgender ideology “terrible” and a form of “ideological colonization.” And in 2015 he said that “gender theory… does not recognize the order of creation.”
LifeSiteNews contacted OECTA to inquire as to whether the organization will now, as part of their response to the CRT readers, advocate for discrimination. We have not yet received a reply.
