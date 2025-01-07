Ontario city councillor canceled for opposing LGBT agenda slams decision to keep public out of meetings

A City of Pickering video on X 'reveals how the mayor and the city are resorting to bullying tactics, labelling their own residents as alt-right and dismissing voices from outside the city,' Lisa Robinson said.

(LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian city councillor, who was suspended by an Ontario city council because she opposed the LGBT agenda, blasted a recent move by the City of Pickering, Ontario to ban in-person public meetings because of so-called “alt-right” groups.

Pickering councillor Lisa Robinson said in an X post video on January 2 that the move was “cowardly” as well as “an affront to democracy.”

She added that the Pickering mayor and councillors were “manufacturing a sense of danger” by using media headlines relating to “alt-right” groups going into local politics.

“It’s honestly laughable to any reasonable person who might watch it. It reveals how the mayor and the city are resorting to bullying tactics, labelling their own residents as alt-right and dismissing voices from outside the city,” Robinson said.

“Instead of providing real evidence, they fabricate and exaggerate a false narrative of threats appealing to fear over a few voicemails.”

In a video message released December 30, Pickering, Ontario mayor Kevin Ashe blamed people with differing viewpoints, who make up a sizable portion of the city’s voter base, for essentially shutting out the democratic process of citizenship engagement.

“Over the past two years, the City of Pickering has witnessed a growing infiltration of alt-right individuals, ideologies and influences that have created an atmosphere of uncertainty, fear and intimidation over our council, our staff, our residents, and indeed the broader community,” the mayor said in the video, which included a disclaimer it included “disturbing” content.

The so-called “disturbing” and “offensive” content shows dissenting opinions from Pickering residents against the city council, which at times included foul language and jokes about harming councillors.

“The alt-right Freedom Movement has moved from online videos and commentary on Rumble, Twitter and Facebook; they are here, and they’re trying to control, sow dissent and intimidate our community,” an unnamed member of the city staff said in the video.

The video mentions the term “alt-right” in eight instances, but there is never an explanation as to what the term means. The city council accused Robinson of making light of threats made by the so-called “alt-right” groups.

As reported in 2023, Robinson, a single mother, was given a 60-day pay suspension after an investigation into allegations that she advocated for “homophobic” and “transphobic” motions.

On October 23, 2023, the Pickering City Council unanimously voted to suspend Robinson’s pay over her motions opposing LGBT ideology.

Robinson came under fire after a May 15, 2023, meeting at the Durham District School Board during which she announced that she intended to propose motions banning drag queen shows and pride parades if children were present and forbidding flying the “Pride” flag on city premises.

LifeSiteNews reported in September that Robinson was told she faces the possibility of more than $20,000 in legal fees and another $50,000 if she is not successful in her case against the Pickering City Council.

LifeSiteNews has reported on other instances where town councils in Canada had gone against the LGBT agenda, as was the case for the town of Emo, Ontario.

