Ontario city councillor’s pay suspended for advocating against ‘pride’ flag, drag shows for kids

Lisa Robinson allegedly 'promoted attitudes which are homophobic and transphobic, failed to recognize the diversity of the community, failed to protect the dignity of individuals, and attempted to bring forward motions which would not, in our view, withstand scrutiny under Ontario's Human Rights Code.'

Send an urgent message to Canadian legislators and courts telling them to uphold parental rights

PICKERING, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – Ontario city councillor Lisa Robinson has been given a 60-day pay suspension following an investigation into allegations that she advocated for “homophobic” and “transphobic” motions.

On October 23, the Pickering City Council in Pickering, Ontario unanimously voted to suspend Robinson’s pay over her motions opposing LGBT ideology.

“At last night’s Council meeting, I was denied the opportunity to ask questions and/or receive adequate answers from the Integrity Commissioner to defend myself and my character concerning sanctioning me another 60 days of working without pay,” Robinson reacted in a Facebook post.

“Mayor Ashe directed the Integrity Commissioner (Janice Atwood-Petkovski) that she did not need to answer any of my questions, and the Mayor also chose to answer some of my questions on her behalf,” she added.

During the meeting, Atwood-Petkovski argued that Robinson’s “conduct and behavior deliberately and intentionally invited a protest at Pickering council chambers and promoted homophobia and transphobia in pursuit of an agenda which is contrary to the Canadian Human Rights Code, the Ontario Human Rights Code, and in contravention of Pickering’s and council’s code of conduct.”

Robinson came under fire after a May 15 meeting at the Durham District School Board during which she announced that she intended to propose motions banning drag queen shows and pride parades if children were present and forbidding flying the “Pride” flag on city premises.

Robinson also advocated for separate washrooms and change rooms for men and women, while keeping a universal space for both genders to use, citing safety concerns from the community over the situation.

In response, the council ruled that Robinson “promoted attitudes, which are homophobic and transphobic, failed to recognize the diversity of the community, failed to protect the dignity of individuals, and attempted to bring forward motions which would not, in our view, withstand scrutiny under Ontario’s Human Rights Code.”

Robinson argued that the council took her “words out of context and distorted their meaning, which is not only dishonest but also undermines the principles of democracy and free speech.”

The council alleged that Robinson had advocated for getting rid of universal washrooms and change rooms, while Robinson pointed out that she had only advocated for separate spaces for men and women.

“Where does it say in my motion I want to get rid of the universal change room?” she questioned.

“In a free and democratic society, I firmly believe that I possess the rightful ability to speak on behalf of my constituents,” Robinson declared. “However, it is disheartening to witness that instead of engaging in constructive dialogue and debate, these council members resorted to defaming my character, spreading misinformation, and employing tactics to silence my voice.”

At the meeting, the council also passed a motion titled, “Legislative Amendments to Improve Municipal Codes of Conduct and Enforcement” which allows “municipalities to apply to a member of the judiciary to remove a sitting member” if recommended by the integrity commissioner.

The motion was passed despite several residents arguing removing their elected representative would silence their voices. Robinson was the only councillor to vote against the motion.

