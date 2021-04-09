Ontario coronavirus cases supposedly ‘out of control,’ but only 0.15% testing positive

CONTACT YOUR MP & MPP: Tell them to rethink the latest stay-at-home order! Click to contact your MPP, now.

ONTARIO, Canada, April 9, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Putting the entire province into a “grey-zone” or lockdown wasn’t strict enough, claim the scientists of the Ontario’s Science Table. This advisory team is claiming that the alleged “third wave” of the Wuhan coronavirus driven by new “variants” is “out of control.”

In order to prevent the spring blossoming of human relationships, family barbeques, outdoor sports, celebrating, and worshiping together, Premier Doug Ford has acquiesced to his advisory team and increased the restrictions to such a degree that people cannot even purchase thread to fix their clothing in Walmart.

In the Science Table’s latest update on COVID-19 projections they found that in 22 health regions the average weekly cases of the coronavirus in the last two weeks of March were around 50 persons out of 100,000, which equates to 0.05% of the population in those areas testing positive.

In the other Ontario health regions, they report six regions to be around 100 persons out of 100,000 (0.1% of the population); three were around 150 persons (0.15%). Ford’s Team reported on weekly positive cases, but provided no information showing how many of the “cases” were resolved weekly, considered minor, resulted in hospitalization, or were critical or mortal.

A blocked-off 'non-essential' section of an Ontario Walmart. Many every day items are deemed 'non-essential' and thus unable to be purchased in person.

Despite the very low percentage of individuals identified as being positive with COVID-19, the scientists pushed Ford for even stricter measures. Ford moved ahead to put the entire province under a “stay-at-home” order. This is despite the fact that some hospitals had exactly zero coronavirus patients, as the Geraldton District Hospital told LifeSite on April 8.

This push comes with the commentary on “Variants of Concern” (VOC). Variants are common with viruses, and according to Public Health Ontario, they become of concern when it affects transmissibility, virulence, ability to diagnose or the effectiveness of the vaccine. According to Ford’s scientific advisors, the VOCs being reported are averaging around 60 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants per week – a total of 0.06%. CBC reports that there is a 60% increase in mortality rate over and above the original Wuhan coronavirus strain. What is not reported is the actual mortality rate.

The Ford team’s update reported the following slide:

The report indicates a 50% (not 60%) increase in death with the VOCs. There are 7,478 total mortalities reported due to COVID-19 in Ontario. With the population of the province being approximately 14.57 million (2019), this means that 0.01% of the population has died with or because of the Wuhan coronavirus.

If the total amount of COVID deaths in Ontario doubled, due to the VOCs, it would amount to 0.02% of the population.

Ford’s scientists predict this “stay-at-home” order will bring the average daily “cases” down only if people continue to receive experimental COVID-19 vaccines. Their prediction, which does not follow the last four-month pattern in Ontario, is a sky-rocketing number of cases.

The report continues and states that to date, there is a backlog of 245,367 cases related to people in need of surgery. The “stay-at-home” order will make this number rise even further.

The report concluded that keeping students out of schools “would have long term economic effects,” and thus Ford has kept schools open. The report failed in its conclusions to note the consequences of shutting down all small businesses, drastically reducing religious services, celebrations, and human contact.

Concerned Ontario Doctors reject the approach and “science” of Ford’s science advisory committee and are advocating for non-partisan, peer-reviewed research to drive the debate and dialogue around how to handle the coronavirus. They are pushing for a focused approach wherein the vulnerable are protected in a focused, deliberate way without the mass debilitation of the rest of the economy.

