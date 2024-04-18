Ontario Court of Justice says participants must state their ‘preferred pronouns’ during introduction

The Ontario court's chief justice announced on April 11 that 'when lawyers are introducing themselves, their client, a witness or another individual, they should provide the judge... with each person’s name, title and pronouns.'

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — Pledging allegiance to gender ideology, the Ontario Court of Justice is now requiring all court participants to state their “preferred pronouns” before the start of each case.

On April 11, Sharon Nicklas, Chief Justice of the Ontario Court of Justice, announced that all lawyers, clients, and witnesses in the court room must give their “preferred pronouns” at the beginning of each court case – a move that aligns itself with radical gender ideology by implying that man should be referred to as “she” and “her” if requested.

“At the beginning of any in-person, virtual or hybrid hearings, when lawyers are introducing themselves, their client, a witness or another individual, they should provide the judge or justice of the peace with each person’s name, title (e.g. Mr., Mrs., Mx., Counsel “X”) and pronouns to be used in the hearing,” Nicklas wrote.

“If counsel does not provide this information in their introduction, they may be invited by a court clerk to provide this information,” she continued.

“At the beginning of each court session, court clerks have been asked by Court Services Division to announce that parties appearing before the court are invited to provide their title and pronouns to the court,” she concluded.

It’s unclear if those involved in cases will be forced to use the non-factual pronouns of a person.

In any case, the new directive allows men being tried for crimes against women to call themselves women, a reality that was swiftly criticized online.

Toronto journalist Jonathan Kay, the former opinion pages editor for the National Post, condemned the move in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, “Ah so this is the thing where rape victims have to pretend that their rapist is a woman, right? Very stunning and brave.”

Ah so this is the thing where rape victims have to pretend that their rapist is a woman, right? Very stunning and brave. — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) April 11, 2024

This is especially concerning considering a recent study from the Correctional Service of Canada which found that 44 percent of men placed in female prisons because they claimed to be women are being punished for sexual crimes.

The move to allow court participants to use their “preferred pronouns” rather than their actual ones should not come as a surprise.

In fact, back in 2016, Human Rights commissioner Renu Mandhane stated that failure to use “preferred pronouns” is considered “discrimination” and could result in a fine.

Similar to the Ontario Court of Justice, Quebec recently announced it will allow driver’s licenses to show “X” as a gender option for someone who “identifies” as neither male nor female.

