Ontario doctor has medical license revoked after opposing COVID protocols

Dr. Patrick Phillips said he was 'convicted of multiple counts of professional misconduct, was declared incompetent, and my medical license was revoked' by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario because he refused to go along with the COVID-19 dictates.

(LifeSiteNews) – Former Canadian emergency room physician Dr. Patrick Phillips was stripped of his medical license by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) because he went against the grain in opposition to strict COVID dictates and the jabs.

On June 6, Phillips said that he had the “privilege of finally entering a plea of no contest in my case with the @cpso_ca. As a result, I was convicted of multiple counts of professional misconduct, was declared incompetent, and my medical license was revoked.”

He has been ordered by the CPSO to appear before a panel to be reprimanded. He will then have his license taken away and must pay $6,000 in costs before July 6.

Phillips went before a virtual disciplinary hearing held by the Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Disciplinary Tribunal (OPSDT).

OPSTD panel member Dr. Roy Kirkpatrick issued a statement regarding Phillips.

“Dr. Phillips, we are dismayed by the deliberate steps you took to undermine the public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a physician, the information you communicate is trusted by many. Your communications to colleagues, patients and your thousands of followers on social media regarding COVID 19, and public health response measures were careless, often offensive, and at times possibly harmful,” Kirkpatrick said.

Phillips’s lawyer said during the hearing that “Dr. Phillips does not contest the proceeding, but just for the record, that does not mean that he agrees with the findings of facts.”

Despite his ordeal, Phillips noted that he was at “much peace, forgiveness and even gratitude for this experience.”

“I hold no ill will toward the college or government. It just felt so good to cut that chain of trying to resist what I used to see as injustice,” he added.

He also said that he has been “fighting the legal path of trying to find Justice by trying to change the world and organizations like the cpso. Needless to say, this latter course has been met with consistent failures and definitely no peace.”

“So I looked at what Jesus had to say about these kinds of situations. He gives some guidance in Matthew chapter 5,” he added.

Phillips thanked his lawyer along with his fellow “physicians Dr Trozzi and Dr Luchkiw, who are continuing the legal fight for constitutional rights at the CPSO.”

Trozzi and Luchkiw are both canceled Ontario doctors who have also been battling the CPSO for daring to go against the COVID narrative.

In May 2022, Phillips’s career as an emergency physician in Ontario came to an abrupt halt due to him going against the medical establishment on treating COVID.

He was charged with having conducted multiple counts of professional misconduct.

In 2021, the CPSO began its investigations against Phillips after he publicly began to speak out against the harm he witnessed from COVID lockdowns. At the time, he had said, “I’ve never seen so many suicidal children.”

He had said at the time that there was “something bigger than my medical career at this point because lives are being lost and we need to speak out.”

Phillips was active on Twitter and had amassed a large following of well over 50,000 people before his account was suspended. His Twitter account has since been set free.

According to CPSO, Phillips was accused of “making misleading, incorrect or inflammatory statements about vaccinations, treatments and public health measures for COVID-19” in his communications posted online from “August 2020 and September 2021.”

Phillips had gone against the grain by giving ivermectin to COVID patients, as well as handing out mask exemptions, and reporting people who had adverse effects from the COVID shots.

In the fall of 2021, Phillips told LifeSiteNews that he witnessed firsthand the harm being placed upon his patients from the COVID lockdowns and mandates.

He said that while he wanted to remain a doctor with legal standing, “There’s so much more at stake in this fight. I’m seeing society crumble.”

“We’re losing all of our fundamental freedoms … the very basics of medical ethics, like free and informed consent, which were the bedrock of medicine up until 2020, are being thrown out,” he said.

He added, “You realize there’s a lot more power actually in standing true to yourself and what you believe in, rather than trying to protect yourself and protect your career.”

Phillips will be able to appeal to get his license back, but he must wait one year before doing so.

