Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces ‘targeted’ lockdown for schools, restaurants, more amid omicron spike

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced what is effectively another lockdown for his citizens on Monday, including school closures and a prohibition on indoor dining at restaurants.

Progressive Conservative Ford, along with Health Minister Christine Elliott, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore, and Ontario Health CEO Matt Anderson, announced additional COVID measures for citizens despite already tightening restrictions and pushing a third experimental shot for all citizens over 18 in mid-December.

Included in the new measures is the closure of schools for “two weeks,” a mandatory work-from-home order for any occupation that does not require an in-person presence, the closure of all indoor dining, the closure of gyms, arts, and recreation facilities, and a 50 percent reduction in capacity for retail shops and churches.

While admitting that only “1 percent” of those who contract omicron require hospitalization, and when hospitalized patients typically leave the hospital after just “a few days,” Ford insists that these measures need to be implemented to bide time for the “all important booster shots” to take effect. Ford predicted that “hundreds of thousands” of cases are to be expected daily.

Ford and Elliot emphasized that the measures are “time limited” and “targeted.”

Regardless of the heavy-handed response by Canadian governments and the insistence on giving people more injections, CDC (Centers for Disease Control) data for December 1–8 showed 79% of omicron cases were among the “fully vaccinated.” Further, Dr. Angelique Coetzee of South Africa, where omicron was first discovered, said in an interview with the British independent broadcaster LBC that after four weeks of omicron in her country “there’s no reason why you can’t trust us when we say it’s a mild disease.”

Ontario’s new restrictions seem to be part of a nationally unified goal of curbing freedoms in the name of COVID-19, as many provinces, including Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia among others, have all announced increasingly restrictive measures in recent weeks.

Despite claims from government and media that the vaccines are necessary in the fight against COVID, and that they are “safe and effective,” the CDC reports an infection survival rate for those diagnosed with COVID-19 that is greater than 99.95% for those under age 50. Meanwhile, the list of FDA-recognized adverse events has grown from severe anaphylactic reactions to include fatal thrombotic events, the inflammatory heart condition myocarditis, and neurologically disabling disease like Guillain Barré Syndrome, as well as thousands of recorded deaths and permanent disabilities.

Dr. Michael Palmer, a board-certified medical microbiologist teaching pharmacology at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, told LifeSiteNews in October, “There is just no way that any competent medical scientist who makes an honest effort to himself could not see that these vaccines — in particular the mRNA vaccines, which are touted as ‘the safe choice’ — will cause grave harm, and with a sufficient number of cumulative doses certain death.”

