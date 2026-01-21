Ontario Education Ministry labels parent ‘hateful’ for questioning child ‘gender transitions’: report

Ontario Ministry of Education staff allegedly denigrated a parent’s concerns about schools secretly pushing child ‘gender transitions,’ while discussing ways to silence him and avoid the issue.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Ontario ministry allegedly labeled a parent who voiced concerns over child “gender transitions” in schools as “hateful,” while refusing to address his claims.

According to internal emails published by Juno News, Ontario Ministry of Education officials discussed methods to silence a Waterloo region parent who was questioning if Ontario schools were secretly encouraging children to “gender transition.”

“Adrienne and I did some research on the writer and he has been quite vocal in his local school board,” one official wrote of the Waterloo parent.

“The board wrote an open letter to parents to refute the hateful claims submitted by this individual,” the email continued, noting that the letter received significant media attention.

“Is there a way we can request that this correspondence be re-visited and proposed a non-response due to hateful and trans-phobic content?” the email questioned.

Other correspondences revealed staff labelling the parent’s concerns as “hateful” and pondering “cease and desist” options to avoid confronting the issue of “gender transitioning” in schools.

The release of the internal emails comes just days after another Ontario parent shared that the Thames Valley District School Board high school is questioning students in grades nine to 11 on their “preferred pronouns” while assuring them that this information will be kept secret from their parents.

The survey, administered as routine paperwork in civics and family studies courses, further encouraged children to keep their gender confusion a secret from their parents by asking if they use different pronouns at school compared with at home.

Unfortunately, the school survey is consistent with Canadian schools’ promotion of LGBT ideology behind parents’ backs.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, in October, a Toronto-area school was exposed for pushing LGBT propaganda on third graders, including lessons on how to “get into drag.”

Additionally, earlier the same month, a British Columbia school was accused of secretly “gender transitioning” an eight-year-old boy without parental knowledge or consent.

Recently, Ontario schools have been exposed for pushing the LGBT agenda on children, with some even going as far as to socially “gender transition” children without parental knowledge or consent.

In 2024, LifeSiteNews reported that Ontario parents were outraged after learning that public schools did not ask for parental consent before socially “gender transitioning” their children, resulting in child-parent relationships being torn apart.

Many Ontario school boards, including the York Region District School Board, Thames Valley District School Board, and the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, have policies requiring a student’s permission before parents can be informed of their child’s “gender transition.”

While Liberal and NDP provincial schools work to withhold information from parents, Alberta and Saskatchewan have introduced legislation to ensure parents are informed of their children’s decisions in school.

Despite the claims of LGBT activists, a significant body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80 percent of children suffering gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence and that “transition” procedures, including “reassignment” surgery, fail to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide – and even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Share











