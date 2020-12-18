Ontario health minister promises ‘immunity passport’ for COVID vaccine recipients

ONTARIO, December 18, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — The health minister of Ontario reaffirmed once again that residents of Canada’s most populous province will need “for lots of reasons” a yet to be determined type of proof that they received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“People will receive a confirmation of the vaccination when they receive their first dose. They will get a receipt indicating that they’ve had their first dose. When they get the second dose, they will receive confirmation. We are just finalizing the format it’s going to take,” said Ontario’s health minister, Christine Elliott, to reporters Thursday, while taking questions after an announcement for new mental health funding.

Elliott added that after a person has received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the government will issue him something “more substantive” than a simple receipt that he had the shot.

“This is something that we’ve planned for all along, and we know that many people are going to need that confirmation for a whole variety of reasons — travel, work-related, and other reasons,” said Elliott.

“People will receive a receipt when they receive the first dose, and then, upon the second dose, when it’s been completed, they will receive something more substantive, as I said, because many people are going to need it for lots of reasons.”

There are questions as to whether a vaccine “immunity passport” would violate the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, in particular Section 2, which involves one’s conscience rights; Section 6 regarding mobility rights; and Section 7, which protects one’s “right to life, liberty and security of the person.”

Lisa Bildy, a lawyer for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), told LifeSiteNews that for a government to “threaten or mandate liberty restrictions” against Canadians who do not want a COVID-19 vaccine is indeed a violation of one’s charter rights.

“The government should make the Covid-19 vaccine available to all Canadians who want it, starting with those who are the most vulnerable. That should be the end of their involvement in the personal health decisions of Canadians,” Bildy told LifeSiteNews.

“To do otherwise, and particularly to threaten or mandate liberty restrictions on Canadians who make the perfectly reasonable assessment that they do not need or want such a vaccine, is a violation of the rights to freedom of conscience and belief, mobility rights, and the right to life, liberty and security of the person under the Charter. If there’s no solid data on transmission, then there is simply no rational basis for the infringement of these rights.”

Ontario premier Doug Ford said he will not make a COVID-19 vaccine mandatory in Ontario but will urge people to take it.

Last week, Elliott also suggested that Ontario is looking at creating an “immunity passport” as proof for having taken the COVID-19 vaccine. Without such a passport, one’s ability to move freely could be limited, she said.

Previously, Ontario’s chief medical officer, Dr. David Williams, said proof of COVID-19 vaccination might be made mandatory for people to move around freely. However, he said such a vaccine would not be mandatory.

Ted Kuntz, president of Vaccine Choice Canada (VCC), a not-for-profit society founded by families who have suffered from vaccine reactions and injuries, recently told LifeSiteNews that any type of vaccine “immunity passport” is indeed a violation of one’s Charter rights.

“These are egregious violations of our Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms as well as violations of international agreements including the Nuremberg Code and the Universal Declaration of Bioethics and Human Rights. These violations should not be tolerated,” Kuntz told LifeSiteNews via email.

“Any coercive measures as restrictions on travel, access to businesses or services would be a clear violation of the Nuremberg Code developed in response to the violations of the Nazi regime in Germany.”

The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was approved by Health Canada last week, and provinces nationwide have already begun to administer it.

It was tested, not created, using the HEK-293 cell line, which was derived from a baby aborted decades ago, as reported by Children of God for Life.

The Pfizer vaccine must be stored at an extremely low temperature of -70 degrees Celsius. There are concerns about its safety, especially when it comes to women and unknown effects on fertility.

Earlier this week, Health Canada said Canadians who have allergies should not take the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as it could cause severe reactions.

On Thursday, at the announcement for new mental health funding, Elliott said that even though there is a COVID-19 vaccine “on the horizon,” it is still “ever more important the people be careful now.” She said people still need to wear masks, use hand-sanitizer, and stay apart from one another.

“That’s the best way that we can reduce the community transmissions until everyone has received a vaccine that wants one,” said Elliott.

She then reaffirmed that the Ontario government does not want people to gather with loved ones for Christmas, something Premier Ford had said weeks earlier.

“Please just celebrate the holidays with your immediate household. Please don’t get together with large groups of friends and family,” said Elliott.

Earlier in the week, in a rare moment caught on video between the private conversation of two senior Ontario government officials, the top two doctors of Ontario were caught in a hot microphone moment chatting to each other before their COVID-19 press conference, saying they speak “whatever” the scriptwriters “write down for me.”

VCC has a petition that people can sign to ask the government to make COVID-19 vaccines voluntary.

Campaign Life Coalition has a petition that urges the Canadian federal government to say “no to a vaccine from aborted babies.”

