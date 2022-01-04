Ontario hospitals face massive staffing shortages after vax mandate prompts hundreds of resignations

Premier Doug Ford tweeted, 'We must do everything in our power to protect our hospitals and ensure our frontline workers aren’t overwhelmed.'

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — As Ontario has enacted new lockdown restrictions, the provincial government is sounding the alarm about hospital capacity.

Premier Doug Ford tweeted, “We must do everything in our power to protect our hospitals and ensure our frontline workers aren’t overwhelmed.”

We must do everything in our power to protect our hospitals and ensure our frontline workers aren’t overwhelmed. Effective January 5, indoor sport and recreational fitness facilities including gyms will be required to close. Learn more: https://t.co/23XxVFxEDJ pic.twitter.com/nawf2BVGPZ — Doug Ford (@fordnation) January 4, 2022

The premier also tweeted “our public health experts tell us we could see hundreds of thousands of #Omicron cases every single day.”

Based on the current trends, our public health experts tell us we could see hundreds of thousands of #Omicron cases every single day. With roughly 1% of cases ending up in hospital, this surge could overwhelm our #HealthCare system. We cannot let this happen. pic.twitter.com/4T4KEFwQKy — Doug Ford (@fordnation) January 3, 2022

This was stated despite the fact that numbers of positive COVID-19 tests continue to plunge in Ontario. Overall numbers have been declining each day, and are nowhere near 100,000 cases per day.

This is not the first time that the Ontario government has been wildly inaccurate about COVID predictions. In April of 2021, modelling suggested that every ICU bed would be filled with a patient who tested positive for COVID, regardless of any restrictions. This did not come to fruition.

The call to “protect our hospitals” comes as a significant number of hospital employees have been laid off since the advent of vaccine mandates in the province.

The province itself has not enacted a policy for hospital workers writ large, but individual hospitals have decided to enact their own.

It is estimated that over 1,600 unvaccinated health care workers lost their jobs as a result of vaccine mandates at Ontario hospitals.

Hospitals in Toronto and Ottawa put hundreds of employees on unpaid leave for failing to meet the vaccination requirement last fall.

Over the past couple of weeks, Ontario has reported record numbers of positive COVID-19 cases, however the numbers of seriously ill patients have only just reached the same levels as September, when case numbers were much lower.

There are currently 371 active hospitals in the province of Ontario, with 266 total patients who are seriously ill and have tested positive for COVID, in a province of almost 15 million people.

Responding to the newly leveled restrictions, Toronto Sun columnist Anthony Furey wrote yesterday: “It is simply not acceptable that children should be denied schooling and society shut down because a G7 nation’s hospital system is somehow threatened by such volume.”

“Our healthcare generals are failing us. Maybe it’s time to get some of them off the field, end this unjustified lockdown and get in people who can rise to the occasion,” he added.

Share











