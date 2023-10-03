Ontario judge rules against dad who resisted COVID shots for his kids, allows mom to get them jabbed

(LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian judge ruled against a father who did not want his kids to get the COVID shots and has instead given the children’s mother, who is in favor of the shots for her kids, full “decision-making authority regarding the injections.

Ontario Divisional Court Justice Shaun O’Brien issued the ruling last Thursday that overturned a previous court judgment by Superior Court Justice Richard Bennett from early this year that sided in favor of the father.

As reported by LifeSiteNews in February, Bennett ruled in favor of the divorced father of the three kids, known as J.W.T., siding with the dad who challenged vaccine effectiveness and safety in a fight to keep his children from getting the experimental shots.

Via a 67-page ruling, Bennett agreed that the father had a right to cite “expert evidence” during his court case concerning COVID-19 safety. This allowed the case to proceed to trial.

The kids’ mother, identified as S.E.G, appealed the ruling.

O’Brien’s nine-page ruling of the appeal, which came about on behalf of a three-judge panel, stated that Bennett, in his ruling, had given “inapt” comments as well as “inflammatory rhetoric.” The ruling also claimed that Bennett did not acknowledge an obligation to follow an earlier court decision that said judges should accept the federal government’s approval of the jabs as “a strong indicator of safety and effectiveness.”

According to O’Brien, Bennett made an error by not making it so that the father had to prove why his kids should not get the COVID shot.

The father has now been ordered to pay the mom her court costs of $7,500.

The case in question involves a dispute between divorced parents about whether their kids, ages 4, 5, and 10, would get the COVID shots.

The mother was the one who originally brought the dispute before the court. She wanted her kids to get the jabs. The father, however, has severe reservations regarding the safety and effectiveness of the COVID injections and does not want his kids to get the shots.

Lawyers for both parents have declined to comment to the media concerning the recent ruling.

Bennett, in his original ruling, had raised the issue of governments historically mandating a certain narrative on public health.

“When it comes to the issue of government messaging and COVID-19 vaccines, it would appear that most courts have not questioned the messaging of governments,” he wrote.

“History has taught us that governments and the media does (sic) not always act in a manner that promotes public health.”

As for the COVID jabs themselves, there is mounting evidence concerning the adverse effects they cause in many who have taken them, including kids.

For example, a recent study done by researchers with Canada-based Correlation Research in the Public Interest found that 17 countries have found a “definite causal link” between peaks in all-cause mortality and the fast rollouts of the COVID shots as well as boosters.

Adverse effects from the first round of COVID shots have also resulted in a growing number of Canadians who have filed for financial compensation over alleged injuries from the jabs via Canada’s Vaccine Injury Program (VISP).

Thus far, VISP has already paid over $6 million to those injured by COVID injections, with some 2,000 claims remaining to be settled.

COVID vaccine mandates, which came from provincial governments with the support of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal government, split Canadian society. The mRNA shots themselves have been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children.

The jabs also have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. As a result, many Catholics and other Christians refused to take them.

