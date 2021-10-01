Ontario lawmaker receives grassroots support for bill banning COVID discrimination of workers

(LifeSiteNews) — A petition to support Independent Ontario MPP Roman Baber’s proposed legislation that would stop employers from discriminating against employees who choose not to get the COVID-19 jabs has passed 120,000 signatures.
In an email sent out to his supporters Wednesday, Baber said his petition to support his “Jobs & Jabs Bill” has massive support and asked all his followers to do what they can to support his bill.
Baber said his supporters can help the bill by completing “at least 3 of the following 4 items.”
- Send an email AND call the office of as many people mentioned above and urge them not to cost you or your loved one their job by blocking my Jobs & Jabs Bill.
- Call and tell your MPP’s staff and email your MPP’s constituency office and demand that they do not cost you or your loved one their job by blocking my Jobs & Jabs Bill. To find your MPP by postal code visit https://voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca/en/election/search
- Post on all your social media that Doug Ford has an option to save hundreds of thousands of jobs but if any of his MPPs block my Bill (we are watching Government House Leader, Paul Calandra) he will sentence hundreds and thousands of people to unemployment. Please tag @Fordnation/FordnationDougFord @paulcalandra @MonteMcnaughton.
- Write a Letter (email) to the Editor of your local newspaper or any province wide newspaper. Your letter should implore that no one should lose their job because of a personal medical choice and that MPPs will have a chance to save all jobs this Tuesday, October 5th, by not blocking MPP Roman Baber’s Jobs & Jabs Bill.
According to Baber, all it takes is one MPP to “block the Bill” which he plans on introducing on October 5 to the Ontario Legislature.
“That is why we must now, collectively, put maximum pressure on Premier Doug Ford, Minister of Labour Monte McNaughton, House Leader Paul Calandra, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, Liberal Leader Steven Del Luca and your local MPP. Your local MPP must know that you will not stand for him or her blocking Roman’s Jobs Bill,” wrote Baber.
Baber says that if his “Jobs and Jabs” legislation is passed, it will “protect workers from termination or being placed on leave of absence due to their vaccination status or failing to disclose their vaccination status.”
Baber announced his proposed legislation on September 14, saying at the time: “I’m calling on Doug Ford to immediately recall the legislature to allow for the introduction and the passing of my proposed private member’s bill, the Jobs and Jabs Act 2021.”
He said employers should be willing to “accommodate” employees or offer rapid tests as an alternative, but that “no Ontarians should lose their jobs because of a personal choice.”
“The Doug Ford government slogan was always, ‘open for business and open for jobs’, after locking down Ontario for almost 18 months, Doug Ford is ready to leave countless Ontarians jobless and destitute, for exercising what he referred to as their choice,” said Baber.
Baber was booted from the Progressive Conservative Party by Ford for opposing COVID lockdowns earlier in the year.
While there is not yet a province-wide mandate for healthcare workers to be jabbed, some of Ontario’s health boards have taken it upon themselves to implement mandates.
Last week, 172 employees from Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) and Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) were suspended without pay for refusing to get the experimental COVID injections.
Some large municipalities such as Toronto have mandated the jabs for all city workers.
Since September 22, Ontario has had in place a vaccine passport that bans the un-jabbed from participating in many aspects of social life.
To find your Ontario MPP, click HERE.
Main contacts:
Doug Ford (Premier) (416) 325-1941 [email protected]
Monte McNaughton (Minister of Labour) – (519) 245-8696 [email protected]
Paul Calandra (Government House Leader) – (905) 642-2588 [email protected]
Andrea Horwath (NDP Leader) – (905) 544-9644 [email protected]
Steven Del Duca (Liberal Leader) – (416) 961-3800 [email protected]