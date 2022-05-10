Ontario Liberals vow to make COVID jab ‘compulsory’ for public schools

The party leader says compulsory COVID injections for school children will be the 'best way to get back to normal.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Ontario Liberal leader Steven Del Duca said last week that if he becomes premier his government will add “COVID-19 vaccines to the compulsory immunization schedule for all children attending public schools in Ontario.”

“The Doug Ford Conservatives’ approach to the pandemic was chaotic and confusing. Their hyper-political approach undermined confidence in vaccines and prolonged lockdowns and suffering — particularly for our kids,” Del Duca said at Ottawa’s Celebration Park on Saturday ahead of the June 2 provincial election.

“The best way to get back to normal is to make classrooms safer. Ontario Liberals will do just that by expanding the list of universal vaccines to include the COVID-19 vaccine and requiring all frontline education workers to be vaccinated,” the politician added.

Continuing on, Del Duca alleged that Premier Doug Ford and his Conservative Party “dismantled the infrastructure we need to boost vaccine uptake on a voluntary basis” and his government will “make a different choice” by “partnering with parents, educators, and healthcare professionals to positively promote vaccination as the best available tool to keep kids safe.”

Despite Del Duca’s disapproval of Ford’s COVID approach, the Ford government locked down public schools more than any other jurisdiction in North America, drawing massive criticism from his own conservative base.

Ford also imposed a province-wide mask mandate and vaccine passport system, and even booted one of his own MPPs, Roman Baber, from caucus for voicing opposition to Ford’s harsh lockdown policies and other so-called COVID measures.

As of now, the Immunization of School Pupils Act from 1990 requires inoculations against nine different diseases, including tetanus, polio, measles, mumps and rubella among others.

According to the Ontario Liberal Party website, like the other nine vaccines required to attend school, the exemptions under the Act, which include exemptions due to religious belief, conscience, or for medical reasons, will still apply to the experimental COVID-19 injections.

The push to vaccinate young children comes despite the fact that children face extremely low risk from COVID-19. This combined with the thousands of reports of serious adverse events and deaths following the jabs has led numerous experts to criticize the push to inject children with the experimental shots.

Last year in America, as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control moved to approve the shots for young children, Yale epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch recommended that parents pull their children out of school rather than give them the jab.

“Honestly, I would organize with other parents to take them out of the school and create homeschooling environments,” Risch said. “There’s no choice. Your child’s life is on the line.”

While stating that COVID-19 vaccination “is not a high risk that’s going to kill every child,” Risch said the danger posed by the shots is “enough of a risk, that on the average the benefit is higher for homeschooling than it is for vaccination and being in school.”

