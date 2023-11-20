Ontario brings back mask mandates to long-term care homes

The Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care has mandated masking for students, support workers, and volunteers when they are in resident areas indoors in long-term facilities.

ONTARIO (LifeSiteNews) — Mask mandates have returned to long-term care facilities in Ontario, as cases increase despite a so-called “safe and effective” jab.

Beginning on November 7, the Ministry of Long-Term Care mandated masks in all licensed long-term care facilities in Ontario, in accordance with the advice of Dr. Kieran Moore, the chief medical officer of health.

“Recent trends have shown a moderate to high level of community transmission of COVID-19 and an increase in COVID-19 outbreaks in LTCHs, with an increased risk of hospitalization amongst residents,” Kelly McAslan, assistant deputy minister, long-term care operations division, said in the memo, obtained by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

The memo mandates masking for students, support workers, and volunteers when they are in resident areas indoors. Additionally, it recommends that visitors and caregivers mask in resident areas indoors, with the exception of when they are alone with residents in their rooms or when they are eating with residents in shared spaces.

According to Public Health Ontario, from August 27 to October 28, long-term care facilities saw 459 COVID-19 cases among residents, with 181 people hospitalized. A total of 106 residents were reported to have died.

During that time, 1,698 staff members were diagnosed with COVID-19, but there were not deaths or hospitalizations.

The report did not disclose if the residents had been jabbed against COVID, but it is likely that they would have received the experimental shot, as it was mandated in long-term care facilities until March 14, 2022.

Dr. Samir Sinha, director of geriatrics at Sinai Health System in Toronto, promoted the experimental COVID shot for residents in comments to CBC, despite evidence that it provides little to no immunity against COVID.

Sinha also celebrated the mask mandates, ignoring overwhelming evidence that masks are ineffective in preventing transmission of COVID.

Masks have been slowly returning to Ontario after months of mainstream media publishing stories alleging that COVID is returning this fall. In August, the CBC published 18 COVID-related stories in just two days.

The leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) Maxime Bernier, who himself went to jail for fighting COVID mandates, recently warned Canadians to “not comply” with any future dictates should they be enacted again by government officials.

CBC recently admitted that brining back masks would be difficult and likely opposed by many Canadians, suggesting “there would be a revolt” if lockdowns were reinstated.

Since August, many Ontario hospitals have enforced mask mandates, including the Kingston Health Sciences Centre, the Ottawa General Hospital, Ottawa’s Queensway Carleton Hospital, and Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital.

The mask mandate is being imposed despite overwhelming evidence that masks are not effective in preventing the spread of COVID and can cause a sundry of health issues, as LifeSiteNews has reported.

Among that evidence is the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s (CDC) September 2020 admission that masks cannot be counted on to keep out COVID when spending 15 minutes or longer within six feet of someone, and a May 2020 study published by the peer-reviewed CDC journal Emerging Infectious Diseases that “did not find evidence that surgical-type face masks are effective in reducing laboratory-confirmed influenza transmission, either when worn by infected persons (source control) or by persons in the general community to reduce their susceptibility.”

In May 2021, another study found that, though mandates were largely followed, usage did not yield the expected benefits. “Mask mandates and use (were) not associated with lower SARS-CoV-2 spread among U.S. states” from March 2020 to March 2021. In fact, the researchers found the results to be a net negative, with masks increasing “dehydration … headaches and sweating and decreas[ing] cognitive precision” and interfering with communication, as well as impairing social learning among children.

More than 170 studies have found that masks have been ineffective at stopping COVID and have instead been harmful, especially to children.

