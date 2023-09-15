Ontario medical regulator drops disciplinary action against doctor who criticized COVID mandates

(LifeSiteNews) – Disciplinary proceedings against Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill, an Ontario pediatrician who became well known for speaking out against draconian COVID mandates in her home province on social media, have been withdrawn by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO).

“While we are pleased that some of the burden has now been lifted from Dr. Gill’s shoulders and she has been vindicated, it is concerning that it went this far,” said Gill’s lawyer, Lisa Bildy, who is supported by The Democracy Fund (TDF), in a press release yesterday.

Bildy noted how the “top-down imposition of a singular unquestionable narrative” on pain of “disciplinary proceedings” against Gill, has been damaging not only “to the doctors who advocated for evidence-based medicine and robust scientific debate about novel public health measures and their consequences, but it has also been damaging to the credibility of the institutions which imposed them.”

The CPSO was scheduled to hold a 15-day, fully contested hearing in early 2024 against Gill relating to multiple social media posts she made questioning the COVID mandates and jabs, including one from September 2020 blasting lockdowns.

Gill is a specialist practicing in the Greater Toronto Area, and has extensive experience and training in “pediatrics, and allergy and clinical immunology, including scientific research in microbiology, virology and vaccinology.”

The CPSO began disciplinary investigations against Gill in August 2020, with the TDF noting she was the target of “an online campaign by other doctors, media and members of the public to generate complaints against her.”

Gill has a large following on X (formerly Twitter) and since mid-2020 has been active on the platform criticizing COVID mandates. She was one of the few Canadian doctors who spoke out strongly against the COVID dictates early on and would take to X regularly to share her views.

Due to her social media posts, Gill has faced continued investigations as well as disciplinary actions by the CPSO. There have also been public complaints made against her, which the CPSO investigated.

The TDF has full details of those proceedings against Gill.

Last year, Gill was ordered to pay $1 million in legal costs after her libel suit was struck down.

In late 2020, she took legal action against a group of some 23 doctors, academics, reporters and even the former president of the Ontario Medical Association, who she claimed had allegedly damaged her reputation as a “medical professional for unfairly attacking her anti-lockdown stance.”

The TDF said that in a summary of the Notice of Hearing which was published to Gill’s public register, the CPSO charged that, “between approximately February 2021 and 2022, Dr. Gill engaged in disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional conduct and/or failed to maintain the standard of practice of the profession and/or is incompetent in relation to her communications, including but not limited to communications on social media / online / digital platforms regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and related issues. This includes but is not limited to making misleading, false or inflammatory statements about vaccinations, treatments and public health measures for COVID-19.”

The report by the CPSO cannot be publicly disclosed due to it being part of the College’s disclosure. However, the CPSO’s statement of particulars as well as Gill’s letter in response to it are public documents.

Gill ‘vigorously’ opposes being criticized for her social media commentary

The TDF said that Gill and Bildy “vigorously opposed this characterization of Dr. Gill’s commentary, and had been preparing for the upcoming hearing, including lining up both Ontario-based and world-renowned experts. “

“However, the CPSO suddenly withdrew its Notice of Hearing on September 12, meaning it has dropped its case and disciplinary hearing against Dr. Gill,” it said.

Despite the disciplinary case being dropped, a judicial review concerning the cautions made against Gill by the CPSO relating to her social media postings opposing COVID lockdowns, will continue.

The TDF said that looks forward to having the “Divisional Court consider whether both the ICRC and the HPARB acted reasonably in issuing or upholding the public censure of an ethical physician for communicating concern about extraordinary public health policies and their adverse impacts, despite the infringement of her Charter-guaranteed freedoms of expression, conscience and religion.”

Many Canadian doctors who spoke out against COVID mandates and the experimental mRNA injections have been censured by their medical boards.

In an interview with LifeSiteNews at its annual general meeting in July near Toronto, canceled doctors Mary O’Connor, Mark Trozzi, Chris Shoemaker, and Byram Bridle were asked to state their messages to the medical community regarding how they have had to fight censure because they have opinions contrary to the COVID mainstream narrative

