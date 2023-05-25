Ontario mom asks Catholic school board why fourth graders are playing ‘sexual grooming’ games in class

‘I want to end child indoctrination at the hands of ideologically possessed adults in the school,’ concerned mother Patricia Castillo declared.

WATERLOO, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — An Ontario Catholic school board refused to answer questions from parents as to why their children were playing games centered on sex in a grade four classroom.

During a May 1 meeting, the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) remained silent as concerned parent Patricia Castillo revealed that her fourth-grade daughter played a “penis and vagina game” in health class, at the teacher’s instruction.

“I want to end child indoctrination at the hands of ideologically possessed adults in the school,” Castillo declared, describing the game as “sexual grooming.”

“This popular trend to sexualize children should not be pushed in the classroom or in the school library,” she added.

According to Castillo’s daughter, the game consisted of two students standing in front of the class and each being assigned either the word “penis” or “vagina.” The students took turns saying their assigned word until one of them laughed. Whichever student laughed first was the loser of the game.

Castillo stated that her daughter told her about the game during the summer break. In September 2022, she spoke to the principal of the school, asking him if the game is still played and what the objective of the game is. However, Castillo has yet to hear back from him.

While Castillo was allowed to present her concerns to the board, the board had previously announced that the trustees would not respond to questions during the meeting.

After her presentation, Castillo asked the trustees to raise their hands if they thought the sex game played by children was inappropriate. However, none of them did, to which someone from the visitors’ area can be heard to shout, “Cowards!”

Jack Fonseca of Campaign Life Coalition told LifeSiteNews that the teacher who had the children play the sex game should be investigated by police.

“A warrant should also be sought to search their computer for any criminal images involving children that might exist,” he added. “When we see stuff like this, an adult that appears to be sexually grooming children with explicit sexual games, alarm bells should be ringing.”

“We have known for many years that the teaching profession has a serious problem of educator sexual misconduct involving students, so this is not something that can be ignored or swept under the rug,” Fonseca warned.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time the WCDSB has pushed the LGBT agenda on children. The board came under fire in April after a slew of racist tweets by WCDSB trustee Wendy Ashby surfaced, in which she called white Christian males “the most dangerous creature on the planet.”

“The WCDSB has already had its reputation ripped to pieces by the ex-trustee, Wendy Ashby, over her bigoted, racist, anti-Christian views,” Fonseca declared. “Reports of what appears to be sexual grooming of very young students in the classroom by teachers only adds to the disgrace of this board.”

Additionally, the Waterloo Catholic School Board banned Campaign Life Coalition and Rebel News from a meeting following the release of a viral video of the school trustees refusing to answer questions about Ashby’s tweets.

Nearly a month later, Ashby announced her resignation after over 3,000 parents petitioned the WCDSB to fire her.

In early May, a WCDSB survey sent to LifeSiteNews by concerned parents asked students what gender they identify with while providing “trans female,” “trans male,” and “two-spirited” as options.

In recent years, rising rates of transgender identification have been met with celebration and adulation in mainstream culture, while rates of surgical mutilation for minors have spiked. In many public-school classrooms, young children are being actively encouraged to deny their biology and live as the opposite sex.

“It needs to get serious about making changes to excise all the sexual propaganda – and grooming – in our schools which is being done under the guise of the Ministry of Educations DEI mandate (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion),” Fonseca urged.

“We’re seeing more and more evidence that DEI is just a tool to promote sexual immorality, and to separate children from the authentic Catholic faith,” he declared.

