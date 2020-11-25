Ontario MPP organizes ‘anti-lockdown’ protest Thursday November 26 at Queen’s Park

TORONTO, November 25, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Ontario Member of Provincial Parliament Randy Hillier has organized a “Protest the Lockdowns” rally at Queen’s Park on Thursday, November 26, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Hillier is calling the rally to oppose new COVID-19 restrictions that Ontario’s Progressive Conservative Premier Doug Ford imposed on the City of Toronto and surrounding Peel region effective November 23.

At that time, according to the province’s five “zones,” Toronto and Peel were classified “grey zones,” or “lockdown zones,” which fall under the most severe restrictions. One consequence of the new restrictions is that the Toronto archdiocese cancelled all public Masses.

Most significantly, the new restrictions limit “Outdoor organized public events or social gatherings” to “a maximum of 10 people” -- which makes Hillier’s protest a violation of the measures.

“I’ve had enough!” wrote Hillier, a famously outspoken Independent MPP for the rural south-east riding Lanark, Frontenac and Kingston, in a November 23 email to constituents and supporters.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“If you’ve had enough of business closures, limiting of our healthcare, and the trampling of our rights, I hope you will join me this Thursday, November 26th at 10 AM on the lawn of Queen’s Park to protest against the Ford Government’s new lockdowns before they spread to the rest of Ontario,” he said.

“Bring your pots and pans, it’s time we made some noise,” added Hiller.

“We must stand together, speak up, and speak out, and tell the government that lockdowns ARE the problem, not the solution,” he said.

Hillier, who was permanently kicked out of the Progressive Conservative caucus in March 2019, allegedly over his differences with two of Ford’s senior advisors at the time, is also promoting his rally on Twitter:

If you’ve had enough, & oppose these lockdowns, join me & @NoLockdowns1 this Thursday, Nov 26 @ 10 AM on the south lawn of Queen’s Park. Lawn signs will be available, for free at the event.



RSVP: https://t.co/lxL3bWgE0I#onpoli #cdnpoli #NoMoreLockdowns #FordFailedThePeople pic.twitter.com/4PYLTJ0aW2 — Randy Hillier (@randyhillier) November 24, 2020

Hillier has been an outspoken critic of Ford government’s handling of the pandemic for months.

“Back in March, the Ontario Government told us in response to COVID, we would need to lockdown for 2 weeks; months later, Premier Ford and Public Health have stepped us deeper into authoritarian rule, returning only a few crumbs of freedom,” he wrote in his November 23 email.

“Now, 8 months later, we are entering a second total lockdown in Canada’s largest city and its surrounding areas.”

In October, Hillier raised alarm at Queen’s Park over Prime Minister Justine Trudeau Liberal government’s plan to expand COVID “Federal Quarantine/Isolation sites” coast to coast.

He asked the Ford government if they knew of “how many of these camps will be built, and how many people does this government expect to detain,” and pointed out how documentation shows that the “Federal Quarantine/Isolation sites” could be used for “other requirements” besides for COVID-19.

Hillier has also blasted Ford and his medical experts in the past for ignoring what he says is the real cost of continuing coronavirus restrictions: loss of freedom, government overreach, loss of the rule of law, loss of ability to earn a living, rising suicides and despair — all for the sake of a “false sense of security.”

He slammed Ford’s Bill 195 as legislating ongoing state of emergency powers that allow members of the “COVID Command Table” to enact restrictions with no oversight or involvement from elected representatives.

“We have thrown away the rule of law. We have accepted unaccountable authority instead of representative government. We have empowered governments to deprive people of their businesses, employment and livelihoods,” said Hillier then.

“Socialism is neither a cure nor a remedy for COVID.”

Meanwhile, Canadian Press reported Tuesday that a the province said a technical issue caused inaccurate reporting of COVID-19 cases on Monday and Tuesday, with the former underestimated and the latter overestimated.

“When averaging out new infections reported over the last two days, Ontario saw 1,299 cases on both Monday and Tuesday,” Canadian Press reported.

There were 539 new cases reported on Monday in Toronto, according to City of Toronto data.

For more information on the “Protest the Lockdowns” event at Queen’s Park Thursday, go to www.nomorelockdowns.org.

RELATED

Politician raises alarm over Trudeau Govt’s plan to build COVID ‘Quarantine/Isolation’ camps

Ontario politician blasts govt-imposed restrictions: ‘Socialism is neither a cure or remedy for COVID’

Canadian police perform midnight COVID quarantine check on terrified woman home alone