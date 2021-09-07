Ontario needs vaccination rate ‘substantially above’ 85% to avoid fall lockdown, advisors say

The decision comes despite the fact that Israeli data shows 'vaccinated individuals had 27 times higher risk of symptomatic COVID infection compared to those with natural immunity from prior COVID disease,' according to Dr. Martin Kulldorff.

TORONTO, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s “science team” warned last Wednesday that a fall lockdown will be imposed if vaccination rates do not rise “substantially” above 85% for all those over age 12, a sharp increase from the current rate of 76%.

“Among the unvaccinated, we do expect to see a rapid increase in the number of seriously ill people needing hospital care as workplaces and education reopen in September,” claims the advisory board.

“We do not expect to see the same proportion of severely ill cases in the vaccinated,” they continued.

The Ford government says it is hopeful that the vaccine passport system, which goes into effect September 22, will prevent the “need” for a lockdown by coercing more people into getting jabbed as a way of not losing their freedoms.

“We need to avoid lockdowns at all costs,” Ford told the press, encouraging the unvaccinated to get the shot.

Ontario has over 13.6 million residents, and according to the Toronto Star there are only 163 people in intensive care units as a purported result of COVID-19. This means that the Ford government is suggesting a lockdown for a virus that is only seriously impacting 0.001% of Ontarians.

Ford’s extortion plan, which includes the passport system that will publicly discriminate based on medical status, as well as lockdowns if compliance is not high enough, is not supported by the evidence found in other countries, or by various doctors and epidemiologist.

The Ontario government and their science committee are using vaccination rates as the only metric relevant in stopping the spread of COVID-19, a belief which Harvard Medical School epidemiologist Dr. Martin Kulldorff argues contradicts the evidence surrounding natural immunity.

“In Israel, vaccinated individuals had 27 times higher risk of symptomatic COVID infection compared to those with natural immunity from prior COVID disease,” Dr. Kulldorff said on Twitter, citing the study.

“So, vaccine mandates are not only scientific nonsense, they are also discriminatory and unethical,” he added.

Additionally, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet, when announcing his citizens need to receive a third shot for immunity against COVID-19, said the “most vulnerable population at the moment, in a paradoxical manner, are the ones who received two vaccines doses.”

“They do not understand the second dose has faded against the ‘Delta’ — and [they] must quickly get vaccinated with the third dose,” he continued.

In response to this, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, the doctor who popularized the successful treatment of COVID-19 using hydroxychloroquine, said, “If you’re vaccinated, if you’re the majority of your population, why are you still having an outbreak? That’s number one. Number two, why would you even give a third shot of the same stuff that didn’t work the first two times?”

In contrast with the evidence, Ontario’s science advisory board continued with the notion that increased vaccination is a necessity in helping restrict the spread of the Delta variant, calling the strain “an acute threat to public health,” with a hospitalization level “two to three times higher” than the original strain.

According to the research, fully-vaccinated individuals can still spread and contract the Delta variant, yet Health Canada still insists that even fully-vaccinated people must maintain the practice of social distancing and wear masks.

There are also scientists who say Ford’s proposed lockdowns are harmful, as well.

According to Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a Stanford University Medical School epidemiologist and public health expert, “I say the lockdowns were the single biggest mistake in public health history. I still believe that. I don’t see how anyone can look at lockdown and say there was successful policy.”

Bhattacharya, after studying the effects of lockdowns, cites depression, anxiety, poverty, suicide, and death, as inevitable consequences of the policy.

When asked if lockdowns kill more people than the virus, the Standford epidemiologist said, “Yes, I think that is actually true.”

