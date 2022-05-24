Ontario Party leader Derek Sloan has Twitter account restored after supporters petition reinstatement

(LifeSiteNews) – The leader of the Ontario Party and former federal Member of Parliament Derek Sloan’s Twitter account was suddenly restored — despite a “permanent” ban — after his supporters called upon Elon Musk to reinstate his profile.

“My Twitter account was reinstated without notice. This comes 12 days after Twitter officials removed me from Twitter — Leader of the Ontario Party — during a provincial election,” Sloan said in a press release on Friday.

“My team and I committed ourselves to fighting this unjust ban. After significant attention in local, national, and international news, and also grassroots action by our supporters and others who support openness and fairness in democracy, we were able to create great awareness on social media using hashtags such as #bringbacksloan.”

Sloan noted that many of his supporters directly messaged Twitter’s new leader, Elon Musk, which Sloan said appears to “have caused Twitter to reverse their decision, fully reinstating my account.”

Two weeks ago, Sloan said to LifeSiteNews, “Elon, throw me a bone, get me back on Twitter.”

Sloan also at the time encouraged his supporters to push hard on social media to petition Musk to reinstate his account.

Sloan wrote in his first tweet after his account was restored on Friday, “I won against Twitter, and I won’t be silenced.”

Sloan was notified by Twitter that his account had been “permanently” suspended on May 8 for a tweet that called out the safety of the COVID jabs.

In an interview with LifeSiteNews, Sloan said that he appealed the ban but was notified by Twitter that his account “was permanently suspended due to multiple or repeat violations of the Twitter Rules.”

“This account will not be restored. This case will now be closed and replies will not be monitored,” Twitter wrote to Sloan, as shown to LifeSiteNews.

Sloan’s tweet was a reply he gave to a tweet from a Rebel News board member regarding remarks from Canadian Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam.

On May 8, Rebel News board member of head of post-production Efron Monsanto tweeted a video clip in which Tam remarked that around 50 percent of people who caught COVID have “long COVID” symptoms.

“We probably anticipate that the impacts of long COVID is going to be quite substantial,” said Tam, who then said Canadians should get a COVID booster shot as a result.

In reply to Tam’s remarks, Sloan wrote, “Their next move will be to rebrand the symptoms of COVID vaccine injury as ‘long COVID.’ The cure for ‘long COVID’ will be more vaccine boosters, which will create more ‘long COVID.’ Public health isn’t on your side.”

Sloan noted Friday that he is pleased “Twitter decided to correct this censorship of a party leader during an election cycle.”

“Social media must always remain a free and open tool for discussion and debate — particularly during election times,” Sloan added.

Sloan said that it was unfortunate that other “party leaders in Canada, or other candidates running in the riding of Hastings-Lennox & Addington, did not unequivocally condemn the censoring of a provincial party leader by social media.”

“Censorship and lack of debate hurts us all. We hope other candidates and party leaders will stand strong for free speech, open debate, and transparency,” he added.

Musk is known to be an advocate for free speech. Last month, Twitter announced the $44 billion sale or buyout to Musk. It is anticipated Musk will take over as Twitter CEO once his deal to buy Twitter closes.

Billionaire entrepreneur Musk said recently that he will reactivate former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Twitter account should his deal to buy the company close.

Sloan’s Ontario Party, whose motto is “Freedom, Family, & Faith,” is currently in the middle of a campaign for the Ontario provincial elections, which will take place on June 2.

When Sloan was an MP, he was outspoken against COVID mandates, including the jabs. He was kicked out of the Conservative Party of Canada shortly after the 2022 leadership race, of which he was a candidate.

He is outspokenly pro-life, and recently hired former Trump adviser Roger Stone to help run his Ontario Party.

COVID vaccine mandates have split Canadian society. The mRNA shots themselves, approved for use in Canada, have been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children.

A recent study linking heart deaths to the mRNA jabs is now facing a “major pushback” from large pharmaceutical companies.

In fact, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently limited the use of Johnson and Johnson’s (J&J) COVID vaccine for adults because of an increase in the risks of blood clots.

The jabs also have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. As a result of this, many Catholics and other Christians refuse to take them.

COVID-19 has extremely high survivability among most groups, and studies show a minimal risk of asymptomatic spread. Research also indicates that post-infection natural immunity is far superior to vaccine-induced immunity.

