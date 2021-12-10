Ontario politician booted out of legislature after recovering from COVID, producing negative test

New Blue MPP Belinda Karahalios was escorted out of the chamber by security and later blasted the government.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — A New Blue Member of Provincial Parliament was kicked out of the Ontario legislature on Tuesday despite providing a negative test on the day of her ousting.

Pro-medical freedom New Blue MPP Belinda Karahalios was removed from the Ontario legislature by Conservative Speaker of the House Ted Arnott for having tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 90 days. Karahalios objected to the removal as she has since recovered from the virus, waited 14 days before returning to the building, and provided proof of a “negative” test that day.

“Today, I entered the legislature with a negative COVID-19 test. After taking my seat to ask the Ford PC Gov a question, the Speaker had me removed despite being the MPP least likely to spread COVID-19. This is an affront to democracy. The Ford Gov is a disgrace,” penned Karahalios on Twitter.

In video footage of the event, Speaker Arnott opens by saying, “I need to address the Member for Cambridge (Karahalios). The Member for Cambridge is obviously in the precinct and in the Chamber at the present time, in contravention of the current COVID-19 screening protocols that have been adopted by the legislature, and I must now ask the member to withdraw from the Chamber and leave the precinct.”

“The rules that you have set out is proof of double vaccination or proof of rapid antigen test, which I was able to provide this morning. I’m not in contravention of the rules,” replied Karahalios.

“As the Member knows full well, being unvaccinated and having tested positive for COVID-19, the current advice from Public Officer of health is that she must be out of the Chamber for the next 90 days, starting from the date on which she tested positive,” Arnott rebuked. “I’ll ask the Member once again to leave the Chamber, and to leave the precinct.”

Karahalios then remains silent, leading Arnott to once again implore her to leave. After another bout of silence, Karahalios is escorted out by security, according to Rebel News.

Under the healthcare guidelines for the legislature, which is located at Queen’s Park in downtown Toronto, one must be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19, or provide proof of a negative antigen test to be permitted inside the building.

According to Karahalios, on Tuesday she provided the required negative COVID test after staying home for more than two weeks after her November 19 positive test.

In a written statement posted in the description section of the YouTube video her team posted capturing the ordeal, Karahalios stated that despite the Speaker’s claims, two weeks after testing positive she received an email from Region of Waterloo Public Health giving her the all clear to return to work. According to Karahalios, the Public Health Department even told her that “[…] workers are not required to provide proof of a negative test result in order to return to work/activities” after the two-week waiting period.

While there is an Ontario Public Health directive stating that “Individuals who have previously been diagnosed with and cleared of COVID-19 infection may resume asymptomatic screening testing after 90 days from their COVID-19 infection (based on the date of their positive result),” the common practice from the majority of local Public Health departments, including Toronto’s, is a self-isolation period of 10 to 14 days after a positive test.

Many took issue with Karahalios stating that she was “the MPP least likely to spread COVID-19.” However, a growing body of scientific evidence suggests that she is likely correct considering she has recovered from the virus and acquired natural immunity.

Currently, there are at least 79 different research studies proving the strength of natural immunity, leading many scientists and doctors to state that natural immunity is not only a legitimate form of immunity, but it is also better than vaccine acquired immunity.

“People who develop COVID have complete and durable immunity. And (that’s) a very important principle: complete and durable. You can’t beat natural immunity. You can’t vaccinate on top of it and make it better. There’s no scientific, clinical or safety rationale for ever vaccinating a COVID-recovered patient. There’s no rationale for ever testing a COVID-recovered patient,” stated Dr. Peter McCullough, an eminent American doctor and expert on early COVID treatment.

