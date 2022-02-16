Ontario premier does complete reversal on COVID shots, lockdowns: ‘Everyone’s done with this’ 

Ford has not just announced an end to the discriminatory measure, he has denied the COVID vaccines stop the virus.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — After heralding COVID restrictions as lifesaving for two years, Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford has now stated both that vaccination is a “choice” and that everyone is “done” with the measures.

Despite doubling down on his province’s vaccine passport as recently as last week, Ford has not just announced an end to the discriminatory measure, he has denied the COVID vaccines stop the virus. Yesterday he told a reporter that it “doesn’t matter” if someone has “one shot or ten shots” and insists his government is about “freedoms” and “liberties.”

“You can go to Costco, you can go to Walmart, you can go shopping… You don’t know if the person beside you has a shot or not, but we also know that it doesn’t matter if you have one shot or ten shots, you can catch COVID,” Ford told reporters yesterday.

The premier made the remark in response to a question about the end of Ontario’s vaccine passport system for bars, restaurants, and other venues.

“See the prime minister, he has triple shots, and I know hundreds of people with three shots [who] caught COVID,” Ford continued.

“…[We need to] move forward… We can’t stay in this position forever. We got to learn to live with this and get on with our lives,” the premier added, directly contradicting two years of his own policies.

“I bet if I asked every single person in this room, ‘Do you want these damn masks, or do you want them off?’ They want them off, they want to get back to normal… Every single person including myself knows people [who] are unvaccinated… Sure, there’s rabblerousers, and then there’s just hardworking people that just don’t believe in it, and that’s their choice. This is about, again, a democracy and freedoms and liberties… Everyone’s done with this. We are done with it.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Call on FTC to investigate GoFundMe after shutting down Truckers' page Show Petition Text 19589 have signed the petition. Let's get to 20000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition GoFundMe has been called on the carpet by Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) for what he described in a letter to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as possible engagement in potentially unfair or deceptive acts or practices. After the BigTech crowdfunding giant summarily and seemingly arbitrarily shut down the page for the Canadian Freedom Convoy just as donations reached $10 million, Sen. Cruz sent the letter to FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan asking for the federal agency to investigate. Please SIGN, SHARE and SUPPORT this petition to the FTC to investigate GoFundMe for potential "unfair or deceptive acts or practices." One of the main focuses of his letter is fairness. How can GoFundMe shut down fundraising for an entirely peaceful protest by Canadian Truckers, while, to cite just one example, having allowed the fundraiser for the "Capitol Hill Occupied Protest" in Seattle during the BLM/Antifa riots in the summer of 2020 to continue? All freedom-loving people should be rightly suspicious that GoFundMe seems to apply one standard to fundraising for liberal causes, and another, far more stringent standard for conservative causes, which can effectively stop conservatives from expressing their support of a cause financially. If this is true, it is unfair - and, undemocratic - and needs to be stopped immediately. And, that's why GoFundMe must be investigated now! Please SIGN, SHARE and SUPPORT this petition to the FTC to investigate GoFundMe for potential "unfair or deceptive acts or practices." GoFundMe says that their terms and conditions were violated because of false claims in the media that the Canadian Freedom Convoy protests had turned violent. But, this is simply untrue, as there has been absolutely no riotous behavior (this is Canada after all, eh). Clearly, Ottawa is not Seattle. Ottawa is not Portland. In fact, the Ottawa police department said that there had been only 7 arrests, for minor violations, among throngs of tens of thousands - and, organizers of the Truckers Freedom Convoy have stated that their people had nothing to do with those arrests. Please SIGN, SHARE and SUPPORT this petition to the FTC to investigate GoFundMe for potential "unfair or deceptive acts or practices." While conservatives hate the idea of more government regulation, they hate the idea of losing their right to protest in support of freedom even more. Smug BigTech companies should not be allowed to kill the momentum of peaceful causes they (or, their peers in Silicon Valley or Washington, DC) don't like. Simply put, conservative causes on the GoFundMe platform must be held to exactly the same standard as liberal causes. If they are not, then the government must intervene to regulate GoFundMe, or shut them down. Thank you SIGNING and SHARING this petition to the FTC to investigate GoFundMe for potential "unfair or deceptive acts or practices." FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'GoFundMe freezes more than 4 million dollars raised for Canadian truckers protesting vax mandates' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/gofundme-freezes-more-than-4-million-dollars-raised-for-canadian-truckers-protesting-vax-mandates/ **Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Doug Ford’s strong statements follow his decision to axe the provincial vaccine passport system he installed in Ontario in September 2021. However, unlike the other provinces that have promised to abolish their passports, Ford has yet to set a date for the end of his mandatory masking policy.

Despite claiming that he supports “freedoms and liberties,” Ford is also one of the few premiers to support Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s unprecedented move of enacting the Emergencies Act to deal with the demonstrators protesting in the nation’s capital of Ottawa against dictatorial COVID measures.

Included in Trudeau’s decision, which Ford said he supports, is a dictate that allows banks to freeze private and corporate bank accounts without a court order if they suspect the holders of the accounts are helping the peaceful Freedom Convoy 2022 protests.

While Ford’s words indicate that he has changed his tune overnight, the province of Ontario still plans to install a “Digital ID” system which would include individual vaccination records in the same digital identity as the government suggests could be used for “opening a bank account” or businesses in their process of hiring employees.



Despite the government insisting the move to the digital world will be voluntary and convenient, constitutional lawyers have warned of the devastating effects a change like this can have on privacy and individual autonomy.

“While the proposed digital ID is allegedly voluntary, it is unlikely to stay that way. First, it will become normalized, then it will become necessary,” Lisa Bildy, a lawyer for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), told LifeSiteNews last year when asked about the possibility of a digital ID system in Ontario.

“The privacy implications of this technology are concerning, particularly if it stores data and connects the details of our many personal activities that the ID is allegedly designed for, such as booking medical appointments, banking, applying for jobs, or showing our vaccine status at places of business. Anonymity would no longer be permitted.”

Share











