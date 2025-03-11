Ontario Premier Doug Ford backtracks after Trump threatens 50% tariff on Canadian steel, aluminum

'Based on Ontario, Canada, placing a 25% Tariff on 'Electricity' coming into the United States, I have instructed my Secretary of Commerce to add an ADDITIONAL 25% Tariff, to 50%, on all STEEL and ALUMINUM,' Trump threatened Tuesday.

(LifeSiteNews) –– U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened a sharp increase to his tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum after Ontario Premier Doug Ford retaliated against Trump’s initial tariffs with his own 25 percent electricity surcharge on three American states, leading Ford to delay his plans.

“Based on Ontario, Canada, placing a 25% Tariff on ‘Electricity’ coming into the United States, I have instructed my Secretary of Commerce to add an ADDITIONAL 25% Tariff, to 50%, on all STEEL and ALUMINUM COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES FROM CANADA, ONE OF THE HIGHEST TARIFFING NATIONS ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD,” wrote Trump on Truth Social Tuesday, saying they “will go into effect TOMORROW MORNING, March 12th.”

In his post, Trump also reiterated his desire to absorb Canada, saying what “makes sense is for Canada to become our cherished Fifty First State.”

“This would make all Tariffs, and everything else, totally disappear. Canadians’ taxes will be very substantially reduced, they will be more secure, militarily and otherwise, than ever before, there would no longer be a Northern Border problem, and the greatest and most powerful nation in the World will be bigger, better and stronger than ever — And Canada will be a big part of that.”

In response, Ford announced he would be delaying the imposition of his planned 25 percent surcharge on Ontario electricity provided to three American states (Minnesota, Michigan and New York).

Last week, Ford had threatened to impose the electricity surcharge unless Trump dropped the tariffs on Canada, confirming the move on Monday.

As it stands now, Ontario is the United States’ largest English-speaking trading partner and supplies 85 percent of the hydroelectricity imported by the United States, according to Canada Energy Regulator data.

Trump has routinely cited Canada’s lack of action on drug trafficking and border security as the main reasons for his punishing tariffs.

This story is developing…

