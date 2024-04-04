Ontario Premier Doug Ford ‘guarantees’ Trudeau will be ousted if carbon tax remains

Doug Ford departed from his usual support of Liberal policies, promising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would be voted out unless he cancels his carbon tax which increased 23 percent on April 1.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who has a history of siding with Trudeau’s unpopular federal policies, now says Trudeau will be ousted in the next election if the carbon tax continues.

During an April 2nd press conference, Ford departed from his usual support of Liberal policies, promising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would be voted out unless he cancels his carbon tax which increased 23 percent on April 1.

“This carbon tax has to go, or in a year and a half, the prime minister’s going. It’s as simple as that. He will be going, I’ll guarantee you,” Ford said. “He will not be there if he doesn’t start looking after the people and the businesses of Ontario.”

“This isn’t the first time they’ve raised the carbon tax, but it couldn’t come at a worse time,” he added. “At a time when the cost of living has never been higher.”

Ford’s position is a turnaround from his usual support of Trudeau’s policies despite their effects on Canadians. In January, the nominally “conservative” Ford government doubled down on its decision to support the Trudeau government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act against the Freedom Convoy even after a court ruled it was “not justified.”

Additionally, Ford is known for having imposed some of the strictest COVID lockdown regulations in the world during the “pandemic.”

Ford’s opposition to the carbon tax comes as polling shows that 70 percent of Canadians oppose the tax hike. Similarly, thousands of Canadians have gathered nationwide to protest the carbon tax increase.

Trudeau’s carbon tax, framed as a way to reduce carbon emissions, has cost Canadian households hundreds of dollars annually despite rebates.

The increased costs are only expected to rise, as a recent report revealed that a carbon tax of more than $350 per tonne is needed to reach Trudeau’s net-zero goals by 2050.

Currently, Canadians living in provinces under the federal carbon pricing scheme pay $80 per tonne, but the Trudeau government has a goal of $170 per tonne by 2030.

The Trudeau government’s current environmental goals – which are in lockstep with the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development – include phasing out coal-fired power plants, reducing fertilizer usage, and curbing natural gas use over the coming decades.

The reduction and eventual elimination of so-called “fossil fuels” and a transition to unreliable “green” energy has also been pushed by the World Economic Forum, the globalist group behind the socialist “Great Reset” agenda of which Trudeau and some of his cabinet are involved.

Share











